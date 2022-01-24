Paul Staehle claims to be ‘independently financially supporting’ his two sons with Karine Martins

Paul is hurling claims that he is the only person taking care of his and Karine’s two kids financially. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle has been mired in controversy for the different public fallouts he’s been having with his estranged wife Karine Martins, and Paul’s most recent stance is that he is the sole financial support for their two young sons.

Paul has been known to make his personal business known on Instagram, which is how he let his 90 Day following know that he claims to be the only one financially providing for the kids.

Historically, 90 Day viewers have seen Paul in dire financial straits since he initially went down to Brazil on his savings and then could not secure an income when he brought Karine and their son Pierre to America the first time on Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

It is unclear what kind of job Paul has at the moment to be supporting the kids but 90 Day fans also know his mother had a firm stance on not helping him out with money because it never ended well in the past.

Paul Staehle made a claim that he is ‘independently financially supporting’ himself and his children

Paul used his Instagram story to propagate more drama between him and Karine, this time over his claims of who is responsible for financially supporting the kids.

Paul commented through his Instagram story, “Currently I am independently financially supporting my self and my 2 children. With no help from anyone. I may not have freedom but I have 2 happy healthy children who love me.”

Paul claims he is the only one taking care of his kids financially. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

If what Paul is saying is true, he essentially means that Karine is not contributing any money to their kids and putting her on blast that way. Both Karine and Paul have a history of accusations against one another ranging from abuse, money, family, and marriage drama.

90 Day fans have grown used to seeing outlandish and deeply personal issues being strewn across social media from the controversial couple, so Paul’s financial claims add to the list.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Paul Staehle claimed that Karine Martins joined dating sites and paid for it with their joint account

Karine recently refuted claims from Paul that she used their joint account to fund a bevy of dating app subscriptions. She clarified that her primary focus is on taking care of their kids and not on finding a new man amid her breakup from Paul.

Paul and Karine have talked about divorce several times throughout their marriage as early as a few months into their marriage. Whether this latest attempt to disengage from each other will work is anyone’s guess.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.