Pascal Ibgui called a ‘sad, lonely man’ after dumping Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelorette

There wasn’t much fantasy to Joan Vassos’ overnight dates on The Golden Bachelorette this week.

Things started off sweet with Guy. The couple explored a Tahitian island and enjoyed a romantic dinner before spending time off-camera and bed-free as they got to know each other better.

Then Joan moved on to Chock. They also explored, this time on an ATV, where Chock sped across the island, and Joan held on for dear life.

They also had a romantic dinner together and retreated to their bed-free off-camera time.

Things took a turn when it came to Pascal. The first part of their date, featuring a Tahitian feast, went really well, and Pascal seemed to be loosening up and making jokes.

But when it came to the Tahitian bonding ceremony, his mood changed, and it was clear that drama was coming. It came at dinner when Pascal literally told Joan that he’d been in love before, and that’s how he knew he was not in love with her.

Ouch! The date ended abruptly at that point, with Joan and Pascal going their separate ways.

The Golden Bachelorette viewers were not impressed with Pascal’s breakup speech

Perhaps The Golden Bachelorette viewers can let Chock off the hook now that they have a new villain to focus on.

Despite being so loved all season long, it’s not surprising how quickly viewers turned after Pascal dumped Joan at dinner.

One viewer took to X with sympathy for The Golden Bachelorette star, writing, “’I know what true love is and I don’t feel that for you’ – pascal poor Joan that was brutal.”

“I know what true love is and I don’t feel that for you” 😫😫😫 – pascal poor Joan that was brutal. #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/qIVLGeBL8m — Kara (@kdeyerme) October 31, 2024

Another took direct aim at Pascal, writing, “Pascal proves you can never judge a book by its cover. Under the fancy and fun exterior is a sad, lonely man.”

Pascal proves you can never judge a book by its cover. Under the fancy and fun exterior is a sad, lonely man.#TheGoldenBachelorette #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/zala3g3jzb — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) October 31, 2024

Another wasn’t impressed with Pascal’s timing. They wrote, “Pascal waited until he got to Tahiti to figure out that he’s not ready, and that his walls are still up. A bonding ceremony freaked him out!? Boy…bye.”

Pascal waited until he got to Tahiti to figure out that he’s not ready, and that his walls are still up. A bonding ceremony freaked him out!? Boy…bye. #GoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/VXGQUrPo9P — SandyT (@sassygirlcanada) October 31, 2024

Pascal Ibgui got exactly what he came for

While dumping Joan, Pascal admitted that he never thought he’d make it as far as he did, and he seemed kind of disappointed that he hadn’t been eliminated earlier.

That supports an earlier opinion shared by Monsters and Critics that Pascal was definitely there for the wrong reasons.

After all, he had every reason to go on the show and promote himself and his business. If you look at his personal and salon Instagram pages, he’s doing an impressive job of that already.

And, it also shows that the timing of his Joan Vassos Halloween costume was pretty awful.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.