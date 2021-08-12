Paola Mayfield hints at trouble in paradise to her marriage with Russ. Pic credit: TLC

Things are not looking so hot for Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield after a recent Twitter post showed that there could be trouble in paradise for the original 90 Day Fiance couple.

Could it be that the amateur wrestler is just trying to drum up some much-needed publicity? Possibly. But the mother of one’s newest post has fans worried.

The Columbian model wrote, “People asked me why I don’t take pictures with my husband, and my answer is… I just don’t like to pretend #youareguessingright”

The 90 Day Fiance couple has had it rough

Thanks to the worldwide pandemic, the couple has openly admitted to having a rough year, just like almost everybody else. But in many of her recent posts, Russ has been missing in action.

The shrug emoji and tag screamed of major red flags as the relationship could very well be over. Fans quickly took to the comments section. 90 Day Fiance followers were split down the middle, with one writing, “Oh, that makes me sad.”

And another follower added, “How sad to talk poorly about your child’s father. But it was easier to pretend for that green card, right?”

Paola shared her tweet on Instagram

Paola wanted her message to be read loud and clear as she cross-shared her post to Instagram as well. One troll targeted her, saying, “A low blow the man made u the woman u are today show some respect to your king.”

The 90 Day Fiance star only replied, “I don’t have a king.”

Some TLC viewers are assuming the worst but it is important to note that Paola featured Russ in an Instagram story not so long ago where they were smooching.

Have Paola and Russ called it quits?

It looks like Paola and Russ could be calling it quits but so far, neither has come right out and said it. In fact, Russ still has “Proud husband of Paola Mayfield” on his Instagram bio.

Paola could just be referring to the fact that she isn’t someone who is going to post a million pictures all the time of her smiling. As viewers will recall, the Columbian was never one to mince her words.

The model may just have come to accept that she knows the tight and solid relationship she has is on a strong foundation and doesn’t need to share it with everyone 24/7.

When it comes to Paola and Russ’s relationship status, time will tell. They haven’t shared pictures of each other in quite a long time and we can imagine if they are still together, they’ll do just that soon enough.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.