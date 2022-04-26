Paola Mayfield shares stunning photos in yellow jumpsuit with 90 Day Fiance fans

Paola Mayfield posed in pictures wearing a yellow jumpsuit and shared them with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield looked flawless in a yellow jumpsuit that she recently posted photos of herself on social media. Her confidence and curves showed through in the selfie and long view photos she shared.

Lately, Paola has been known to post lingerie photos or other sexy looks in wrestling outfits, so her jumpsuit look was slightly different for 90 Day Fiance fans to enjoy.

When Paola isn’t posting thirst traps on Instagram, she is either sharing sexy TikTok dance videos or pictures of her son.

Paola was featured on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 1-4 of Happily Ever After? alongside her husband, Russ Mayfield. Paola was also a guest on Season 3 of 90 Day Bares All. The couple also appeared briefly on the 90 Day spinoff Pillow Talk.

Paola Mayfield showed off to 90 Day Fiance fans in a yellow jumpsuit

Paola took the opportunity to share her polished look as she posed for a selfie and a picture from the back as she wore a yellow jumpsuit on Instagram.

Paola wore the sleeveless form-fitting jumpsuit as she posed in heels looking over her shoulder as the back of her outfit was highlighted.

A selfie was also shared where 90 Day fans could partially see the front of her jumpsuit, which she paired with red lipstick and small hoop earrings.

Paola shared sizzling photos in a yellow jumpsuit. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola Mayfield recently revealed that she can’t leave Florida with Russ Mayfield and their son

In a TikTok video, Paola answered a question from a 90 Day that asked about whether RV life has been what she envisioned.

In her answer, she said that it wasn’t because she, Russ, and their son Axel had not been able to travel as they intended. In fact, they aren’t able to leave the state of Florida.

Paola said it was because “someone made a little stupid mistake, and we have to stay in the Florida area.” She finished by saying, “So the idea of the RV is not what I have right now.”

She did not end up elaborating on whose mistake it was or what the circumstances surrounding them being tied to Florida for the time being were. It does appear that she was not talking about herself, however, because she has been doing a lot of traveling for her professional wrestling career.

