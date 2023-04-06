Paola Mayfield asks for luck as she teases a ‘new chapter’

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield has some exciting prospects in her future.

Paola and her husband, Russ Mayfield, were one of the first couples to be introduced to 90 Day Fiance audiences during Season 1 of the flagship series.

She and Russ went on to appear in several spinoffs, including Happily Ever After?, Self-Quarantined, and Love Games.

Since her time on the small screen, Paola has transitioned into professional wrestling under her ring name, Paola Blaze. In addition, she became a certified personal trainer, Zumba instructor, and nutritional coach.

Now, Paola has some exciting news on the horizon, and she recently hinted at what’s to come on social media.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Paola first told her 50,000 followers on the platform, “Amazing things happen for those who believe and work hard for it! #ididit #thankyouuniverse.”

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield hints at a ‘new chapter’ in her life

In a subsequent tweet one day later, Paola wrote, “Today I start a new adventure, a new chapter, something I will forever remember! Wish me luck! #thankyouuniverse.”

Paola hinted at some new things coming her way. Pic credit: @paolamayfield/Twitter

Paola hasn’t shared any other hints just yet, but on Instagram, she shared that she was recently traveling for work.

Paola is traveling for work, possibly for her wrestling career as Paola Blaze

On April 6, Paola shared a carousel of three photos taken from inside her hotel room. The Colombian-born beauty was sporting her new platinum blonde hair extensions and wore a hot pink crop top and gray sweatpants.

In the first snap, Paola leaned against a countertop, staring at the camera with the slightest closed-mouth smile. Paola switched up her pose in the second image, placing one hand on her hip and the other on the countertop.

A final slide ride revealed Paola seated next to her bed, snapping a gorgeous selfie. The close-up shot provided a detailed look at her makeup, featuring a hot pink lip color to match her top and dramatic lashes and eyeliner.

The accompanying caption for Paola’s Instagram share read, “#workingmom 🤓.”

It’s possible that Paola is out of town for her work as Paola Blaze. Her last share on her Instagram page dedicated to her wrestling career included footage of her training in the ring.

Paola showcased her agility and athleticism in the video as she jumped off the turnbuckle, did a spin mid-jump, and landed a move on her practice opponent.

“Do what makes you happy 😊 #training #paolablaze,” Paola captioned the video.

Paola is thriving in her personal life too

Aside from her career, it looks as though things are going well for Paola in her personal life as well. After a brief separation and rumors of divorce, she and Russ moved into a home in Florida with their son, Axel.

Paola has been utilizing their home’s solarium, where she has set up a home gym to maintain her sensational physique.

In the meantime, it looks as though Paola’s fans and followers will have to wait to find out what her “new adventure” entails, so stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.