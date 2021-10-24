Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Jason Sabo reveal gender of their baby

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her husband, Jason Sabo, are currently expecting their first child and recently revealed the baby’s gender. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, has revealed the gender of the baby she’s currently expecting with her husband Jason Sabo.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in August of this year, and now they’ve shared another update with fans and followers to share in their excitement.

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo reveals the gender of her baby with Jason Sabo

Taking to Instagram, Pandora revealed that she and Jason not only know the gender of their baby, but they enlisted the help of both of their parents to find out.

In the first post, a short video of the sweet gender reveal, Pandora and Jason gathered with their parents and lined up with small confetti canons filled with colored confetti that would reveal the gender of their baby.

As they popped the confetti canons, blue confetti burst into the air revealing that Pandora and Jason are expecting a baby boy.

“A little throwback to surprising our parents and brothers with whether this little much-loved baby will be a boy or a girl on a small, magical confetti-filled day,” Pandora wrote in the post’s caption along with the hashtag #cantwait.

The video ends with the families celebrating the little one that will soon join the family.

In the second post, Pandora shared a photo captured in the heat of the moment as they all popped the canons with surprised and thrilled looks on their faces.

“you are so loved already little boy, we can’t wait to meet you. Also, the shock on my daddy’s face is just priceless,” she wrote in the caption.

Pandora and Jason’s baby will be mom Lisa Vanderpump and dad Ken Todd’s first grandchild.

Taking to her own Instagram page, Lisa shared in the love by posting the same picture as Pandora.

“A little throwback to Pandy & Jason surprising us with the news that the baby will be a little boy! Can’t wait!!!!” she wrote.

Pandora and Jason recently celebrated ten years of marriage

It’s been a big year for Pandora and Jason. In addition to expanding their family, they also celebrated ten years of marriage this past summer.

Lisa threw the couple a sweet anniversary party in celebration of the milestone, and Pandora and Jason shared their love on Instagram too.

“Happy 10 year wedding anniversary my sweet husband @bo_knows_wine 💕 The past decade being married to you has flown by and I can’t believe we are at the ten year mark already,” She wrote.

“Every day I love you more and I am so proud to be your wife – you are my everything and I love the life we’ve built together. I am so excited for this new adventure and to see you step into the role of father, one you were born to fulfill. I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to celebrate our love story with you tonight and always. Happy Anniversary!” she concluded.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.