Paige Banks shares glowing birthday photos, thanks God for another year

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Paige Banks celebrated a July birthday in style with stunning photos.

Paige commemorated her special day with a dazzling smile and a thankful message.

Loving a good photoshoot, Paige was all smiles as she popped in a vibrant yellow ensemble.

Paige, known for her devoted faith on Married at First Sight Season 12, was sure to express thanks to God in her birthday post.

Many MAFS stars also sent love Paige’s way for her birthday.

Former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana also professed that Paige’s birthday photos were her favorite photos ever taken of the MAFS star.

Paige Banks shines in yellow with a birthday glow

Paige Banks took to Instagram to share three slides, including two beautiful birthday portraits.

In the first two photos of the post, Paige flashed her pearls whites as she smiled at the camera with flawless makeup. Paige wore a low-cut dress in vibrant yellow, with a cinched waist and shoulder-padded sleeves.

Paige’s goddess braids cascaded down her shoulder as she jutted out a hip and confidently raised her hand in the first photo. Paige places a hand on her hip in the second pic, giving a view of her sparkling belt and curves.

The MAFS star accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a heart necklace.

In Paige’s third slide, she shared text that read, “DEAR GOD, thank you.”

Paige captioned the post, “God really has His hands on me. Thankful, grateful and blessed to see another year. Cheers to more love, life and happiness. Love surrounds me because love is in me. 🎈”

Married at First Sight stars wish Paige Banks a happy birthday

Paige’s friends, fans, and fellow MAFS stars took to the comments to wish Paige a happy birthday.

Myrla Feria wrote, “Happy BDAy! Blessings on blessings.”

MAFS expert Dr. Viviana commented, “Fave pic of you EVER. Happy birthday!”

Amber Bowles, Karen Landry-Williams, and Virginia Coombs all commented, “Happy birthday,” with lots of exclamation marks.

Rachel Gordillo wrote, “Happy birthday gorgeous!!!! #cancerseason.”

Sonia Granados commented, “Happy Birthday you beautiful lady you.”

New mom and MAFS fan favorite Amani Randall commented, “Happy birthday, beautiful.”

Jasmina Outar wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. I wish you a year filled with love, happiness, success, and good health!”

Paige’s MAFS Season 12 costar and good friend Haley Harris took to her Instagram stories to share Paige’s birthday photos and write, “Happy Happy Birthday to my girl!! [Paige Banks] can’t wait to see what this year brings you!”

Paige Banks continues to shine, both inward and outward, after appearing on Married at First Sight.

Happy birthday, Paige!

