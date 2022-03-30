Paige Banks reflects on who she is outside of what was shown on Married at First Sight in uplifting post  

Paige Banks is feeling positive in new heartfelt post. Pic credit: Lifetime

Paige Banks appears to be thriving since being on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Bouncing back from her toxic marriage with Chris Williams, Paige has moved on to bigger and better things and continues to share uplifting messages about her journey.

Recently, Paige shared a reflective message about how she’s learned the importance of having patience with herself and how she’s much more than what was shown during her time on the Lifetime reality series.

Paige Banks’ reflects on her accomplishments

Paige Banks took to Instagram, sharing a quote and showing off her professional style.

In the image, Paige shows her pearly whites while smiling and crossing her arms in stylish business attire.

Paige shared a quote in the image that read, “Do things at your own pace. Life’s not a race.” She also lists her title as a real estate investor/agent entrepreneur.

Paige captioned the post, [Long post alert] 🚨: Hello Beautiful People. Outside of what was shown on tv, I wear a lot of different hats. I am a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend, an entrepreneur, a business professional, a Realtor and so much more.”

Paige continued, “As I get older, I feel like my clock is ticking faster and faster because there is so much that I want to get accomplished, but I never really took a step back and acknowledged the areas in my life that I have already accomplished.”

After her MAFS divorce, Paige acknowledged, “No I’m not married, no I don’t have the beautiful white Pickett fenced house with the beautiful kids, but I do own a home, a growing business, good health, good job, great friends and family that I can rely on. Yes, I want to get married, buy a bigger house, settle down, have kids, go on luxurious vacations and reach my 50 by 50 goal (50 states by 50), but life really has a way of humbling you in so many different ways.”

Paige Banks says be ‘gentle with yourself’ and quotes Woody Allen

Paige shared a quote that resonated with her, writing, “I think Woody Allen said it best. ‘If you want to make God laugh, show Him your plans.’”

Concluding her caption, Paige wrote, “I have slowly began to recognize that this race that I’m on is only against myself and no one else and that God is always in control. That’s why this quote really resonates with me because I know what it’s like to compare yourself first hand to others and feel deflated & insecure when you don’t feel like you measure up to societal standards. All in all, be gentle with yourself friends because we’re all just riding our own wave one day at a time.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.