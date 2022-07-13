Paige Banks is pretty in pink for night out

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Paige Banks serves face and body in pink top. Pic credit: Lifetime

Paige Banks got sultry for a night out with friends.

After debuting on Married at First Sight Season 12, where she had one of the rockiest marriages of the franchise with Chris Williams, Paige is in much better spirits years later as she prepares to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Showing some skin, Paige popped in pink over the weekend.

Paige Banks poses for night out selfie

Paige Banks took to her Instagram stories to give followers a glimpse of how she spent her weekend.

Enjoying a night on the town with friends, Paige added color and sensuality to her night-out ensemble.

Paige shared a selfie while inside a bustling venue with blue lighting.

In the photo, Paige gave a soft smile as she angered her phone upwards to show off her cleavage in a low-cut pink top.

Paige’s top included spaghetti straps and layering. She completed the look with a heart necklace, hoop earrings blue jeans. For hair, Page kept her dark brief pulled away from her face to show off her eyeshadow, liner, and lashes.

In small print at the corner of the photo, Paige declared the outing was a pre-celebration for her birthday, writing, “Pre-bday festivities.”

Pic credit: @malana_xoxo/Instagram

Paige Banks champions mental health with Married at First Sight Season 12 costars

Paige Banks teamed up with her MAFS Season 12 costars Briana Myles and Haley Harris to put on a Women’s Empowerment Conference.

Celebrating the event’s success, Paige shared a post with a video from the event.

In the video, Paige, Briana, and Haley spoke on stage, met with fans, and participated in panels.

The ladies were passionate about putting on an event for women and speaking on their experiences, especially after ending lots of public ups and downs on Married at First Sight.

Paige captioned the post, “The Journey of Self Corporation’s first Women’s Empowerment Conference was a success! Thank you to all that have supported our vision since DAY ONE! We really appreciate all the vendors, participants, guest speaker and entertainers who really showed out and made the event truly transformational! Follow the @thejourney_ofself12 page for future events ✨ #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters.”

Paige Banks continues to preach positivity on social media as she looks forward to celebrating another year of life.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.