Paedon Brown admits to ‘slapping’ his sister Gwendlyn, Sister Wives viewers react

Two of Kody and Christine Brown’s kids, Paedon and Gwendlyn Brown, still aren’t talking to each other after an argument turned physical between the Sister Wives siblings years ago.

Kody Brown has 18 children between his three wives and his ex-wife, Christine, with whom he shares six biological children.

Kody and Christine’s only son, Paedon, has been making his rounds on social media these days, talking about a variety of topics relating to the show and his parents’ recent split.

Paedon recorded a live video on TikTok recently in which he talked about a childhood incident when he slapped his sister Gwendlyn, another one of Kody and Christine’s biological children.

In the video below, as shared by a Sister Wives fan on Reddit, Paedon talked about the incident without giving an exact date of when it occurred.

Paedon Brown admits to ‘slapping’ sister Gwendlyn ‘many years ago’

“Many years ago, I messed up,” Paedon told his fans. “I hit Gwen. I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far, and I slapped her, and she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me.”

Next, Paedon told his fans that it was “okay” that Gwendlyn was scared of him and noted that their mom, Christine, is aware of the situation and has been “trying to help” Gwen.

“It hurts me knowing that my sister thinks I want to hurt her. I don’t,” Paedon continued. “I don’t want to hurt my sister, but she thinks I do.”

The 23-year-old construction worker went on to say that he was going to wait until Gwen was ready to talk to ensure that she felt “safe” around him.

Sister Wives fans took to the comments of the Reddit post where they had plenty to say about Paedon’s recent confession. Many of them expressed that Paedon’s video had them feeling uneasy.

Sister Wives viewers sound off

“I find him to be pretty insincere in this video,” commented on skeptical Sister Wives fan. “[sic] Insincere. That’s it. That’s why his tiktoks creep me out. He’s sickly sweet insincere.”

Another Redditor commented, “paedon gives me really weird vibes. like he is secretly a really scary and aggressive person in private but people pretend he isnt because he is nice and funny in social settings.”

“He gives me bad vibes,” read another comment from a Sister Wives viewer.

This isn’t the first time Paedon has admitted to a sibling rivalry. In 2020, Paedon admitted that he and his sister Mariah didn’t get along, telling a fan on social media, “I love Mariah very much, but we can’t stand each other.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. New episodes of Cooking with Just Christine are available every Sunday on TLC.com.