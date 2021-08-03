One Darcey & Stacey viewer summarized the latest episode perfectly

One Darcey & Stacey viewer summarized the latest episode by taking out the Silva twins drama and focusing on Georgi and Florian. Pic credit: TLC

One Darcey & Stacey viewer summarized what the latest episode was like if the Silva twins’ wild and dramatic antics were thrown aside.

Darcey and Stacey’s larger-than-life personalities and proclivity to create problems were at the center of this episode, but the funniest part of the episode is what viewers took away from Georgi and Florian.

Florian and Georgi tend to keep it low-key compared to their partners and that is evident in this unique episode summary.

Georgi and Florian have become fairly predictable on the show and their emotions and how they share details of their lives is much different than Darcey and Stacey. With that said, a popular fan page, @trucrime_jankie, drew out the simple funny facts from the episode.

A Darcey & Stacey viewer boiled down the highlights on the latest episode that weren’t about the Silva twins

The fan page posted a scene of the four of them in the car driving to DC where Georgi nonchalantly tells Darcey that his car in DC has been repossessed because he didn’t make the payments.

Their caption summarizing the episode said, “[Georgi] stopped paying his car & Florian has spoken again words that werent ‘yes my angel.'”

The funny part about it is that without all the intensity from Darcey & Stacey, everything else is so trivial from Georgi and Florian.

Florian is known to incessantly call Stacey “my angel” and not much else, so viewers were surprised when he said something other than that for a change.

Georgi’s car repossession was a shock, but most things out of Georgi’s mouth are usually shocking because he doesn’t say much.

Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj have a lot to deal with as partners to the Silva Twins

In every episode, Darcey has fought with Georgi with a few of them being pretty big blowouts that were all instigated by Darcey.

Florian often gets annoyed by Stacey’s management style with him and they have trouble agreeing on their goals. Stacey is still healing from Florian’s lies in Season 1 when he danced around the admission that he kissed another woman.

If either of their relationships is going to last with the Silva twins it is going to take a lot of work on communication, trust, and basically letting Darcey & Stacey run the show.

There is evidence that both of them are still in their relationships present-day, but that could easily change with the apparent volatility in each of their relationships.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.