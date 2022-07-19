Olumide Onajide looks blissful in brown tee

Olumide Onajide became a beloved member of Bachelor Nation after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: @kingolu30/Instagram

Olumide Onajide was euphoric in brown over the weekend.

Basking in the sun on a summer day, Olu captured bliss in his warm and sunny photo.

Olumide debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was known for his impressively ripped physique.

Men in the house even referred to Olu as “Swolu,” a nickname that embodied his muscular stature.

Olu was also known for having a colorful and impeccable sense of style and a smile of gold.

Olu put his smile on display in his recent post.

Olumide Onajide smiles while bathed in brown

Olumide Onajide took to Instagram to brighten up his followers’ feed with his charming smile.

In the photo, taken in Newark, New Jersey, Olu leaned back against a bench in a light brown textured tee. Olu’s hair and beard looked impeccably groomed as he smiled up towards the sun.

The Bachelor Nation stat accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Olu captioned the post with a word that perfectly captured the vibes of his photo.

The caption read, ‘E.U.P.H.O.R.I.A”

Olu’s followers loved seeing him put his modeling skills on display, with several commenters reacting using fire emojis.

Other comments included, “Love to see it,” “the god,” and “#njstrong.”

Olumide Onajide warmed Bachelor Nation’s hearts with love for his sisters

When Olumide appeared on The Bachelorette Season 18, he proved he had several layers to him.

After Michelle Young went ignored during a group date, Olu was moved to apologize and share why it is so important for him to make Black women feel seen.

In an emotional exchange, Olu shed tears as he explained to Michelle that he has Black sisters and knows their insecurities in a society that often disregards them. Olu expressed that he always tries to encourage and compliment his sisters and ensure that the women in his life know their beauty and value.

Olu’s words touched viewers, and he quickly became one of the standout members of the season.

Now with his growing social media platform, Olu continues to spread positivity and encourage physical health.

As a fitness enthusiast, Olu shares many posts about his fitness routine with impressive workout videos. Olu has also teamed up with Bachelor Nation’s Riley Christian, and the buff buddies often share videos of their intense gym exercises.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.