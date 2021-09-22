Olivia Jade angers Dancing With the Stars fans after first dance

Olivia Jade on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Olivia Jade came into Dancing With the Stars Season 30 and was already controversial before ever stepping onto the dance floor.

She didn’t help her case after the first dance thanks to comments she made.

Olivia Jade angers DWTS fans

Olivia Jade came onto Dancing With the Stars with a lot of baggage behind her.

She was part of the College Admissions Scandal thanks to her parents. Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli received prison time for their part in the event.

Olivia Jade herself already faced punishment, losing sponsorship deals with companies like Sephora and TRESemme. Before this, she was a successful social media influencer.

Tyra Banks said previously that Olivia Jade deserves this chance to show a new side of herself on Dancing With the Stars.

“We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change,” Banks said. “If people are talking about you, you’re famous. And you can be on Dancing With the Stars.”

However, it just took small words to get people blasting Olivia Jade online after her DWTS appearance.

“I’m probably best known for being an influencer,” the 21-year-old said during Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars’ premiere.

Olivia Jade received a score of 25 out of 40 who danced the salsa. The coaches praised her “clean, polished” performance” and for showing “great lines” and “great legs.”

Fans online blast Olivia Jade on Twitter

Olivia Jade’s comments drew criticism with people not caring about her dance skills and pointed out her actions and words.

Based on her comments about being known for her work as an influencer, Rose McBride posted, “Nah, we all know what you’re best known for and it’s not that.”

“Here’s Olivia Jade cashing in on cheating her way into college, taking the spot away from a deserving student. God, is America a great country or what? #DWTS,” said NBC’s Mike Sington.

“I love how Olivia Jade goes ‘I’m best known for being an influencer’ the typical viewer is a 25-55 year old woman, youre aunt Becky’s kid who she paid to get into college lol know your audience,” wrote Michelle Hubina on Twitter.

Another commenter pointed out that Dancing With the Stars never mentioned her parents in the episode.

“Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars: I’m probably best known as an influencer. Me thinking about her college admission scandal,” wrote another viewer.

Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars: I’m probably best known as an influencer.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.