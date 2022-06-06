Noah Erb celebrates mustaches finally being cool after Top Gun 2

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Noah Erb wears a mustache in latest social media post. Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Noah Erb debuted on The Bachelorette Season 16, where he rocked a mustache as his signature facial hair.

While Noah’s mustache was not universally well-received at first, Noah has found vindication in mustaches making a comeback after the success of Top Gun 2 and mustached characters in the film.

Noah shared a humorous video, feeling triumphant in his mustache.

Noah Erb proudly wears his signature mustache after Top Gun 2

Noah Erb shared an amusing TikTok while rocking his signature mustache and long hair.

Audio and text over the video read, “When it took Top Gun 2 coming out but mustaches are finally cool.”

In the video, Noah slowly walks around a spacious home and chills in a hammock with sunglasses on, seemingly feeling vindicated.

Noah captioned the post, ‘We’ve waited a long time boys,” with a mustached man emoji.

Fans and friends left comments under the post, including Noah’s Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend, Abigail Heringer.

Abigail wrote, “U trendsetter u.”

Another commenter suggested Noah helped influence him to join the ‘mustached men gang’ writing, “Noah, bro. You were the first guy I thought of as I was watching tiktok after tiktok of common bros going for the stache. I will take the plunge this evening. #Muctachioedmengang.”

While most of the comments under Noah’s post were positive, one commenter threw shade at Noah, Abigail, and their ’15 minutes’ of fame.

The commenter wrote, “Dear Lord! I’ve enjoyed you two for a little while BUT What is it you two do all day?? Do you have jobs? Do actual work or anything charitable with your spare time??? Amazing how long 15 minutes is with these ‘Bachelor’ people!”

The comment was ironic, particularly considering Noah isn’t just a social media influencer and has worked hard as a nurse.

Noah clapped back at the commenter, writing, “do your research Kim” with a doctor emoji.

Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer were one of many successful Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couples

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, along with several other couples.

Couples still together after BIP Season 7 include Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, who recently got engaged. Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are still together after getting engaged in the BIP Season 7 finale.

Other BIP Season 7 couples include Brendan Morais and Pieper James, and Chris Conran and Alana Milne.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.