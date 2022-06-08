Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer will not have their wedding televised

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb talk about their future. Pic credit: ABC

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb met and started their relationship on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

While they ended up leaving the beach and breaking up before the finale, the two made the decision to start their relationship back up again once they were back and away from the cameras.

Now the duo is speaking out about the next step after they have officially moved in together. While they are yet to get engaged, there have been hints dropped that it’s coming soon.

The couple has also spoken out recently about whether or not they will have their wedding televised once they get to that point.

Will Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb get married on television?

According to their exclusive interview with Page Six, Abigail and Noah do not want to get married and document their big day with cameras around them.

Abigail was quoted saying, “I’m very grateful that Paradise gave us the environment for us to meet each other. … But I am so very content to leave that chapter behind us, too.”

However, after hearing that, Noah did joke that it would save the couple a whole bunch of money, as he claimed, “Weddings are expensive. … I’m like, ‘Oh, could I get it all paid for?’ That’s the finance side of me thinking that.”

Noah then added, “But I also don’t want to deal with some guy that I met on Paradise standing up and objecting and me tackling him from the pews. I don’t want to deal with that. … I wouldn’t want to do a televised wedding.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Abigail nodded in agreement and reinforced what Noah had just stated by saying again they are done with the cameras documenting their life.

What happened with the couple in Paradise?

When everyone on the beach talked about Noah and Abigail, they were seen as one of the very strongest couples in Paradise, so everyone was in shock when they didn’t last there.

While it seemed that they were clicking and falling in love, Noah shocked Abigail and fans alike when he told her he was having doubts and that maybe she wasn’t his person.

An emotional and confused Abigail just kept saying she didn’t understand and asked why and when he started feeling these things because she was under the impression that they were both on the same page.

However, everything ended up working out well for the couple who got back together, outside of the cameras and drama of Paradise, to do their own thing outside of Bachelor Nation.

Once they could set their own pace, they gave it another go, and it worked. The couple is now happier than ever and so glad they made the decision they did back in Paradise now in hindsight.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.