Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have a ball in Belize with Ivan Hall

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer looked as in love as ever while enjoying a lovely trip to Belize.

The beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple shared many fun photos and videos from their trip with friends and followers.

Some friends were even along for the ride during the Belize trip, including their good friend and fellow Bachelor Nation star Ivan Hall who posed with them at a scenic Belize party.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer wear all white with Ivan Hall

Ivan Hall took to Instagram to share photos from his time in Belize with Noah Erb, Abigail Heringer, and other friends.

For Ivan’s first photo, he, Noah, and Abigail matched in all white as they posed on a dock in front of the ocean.

Ivan’s following photos included more snapshots from the “white party” event and Ivan having some fun in the water while shirtless.

Ivan used a Belize pun in the caption of his post, writing, “One word… Un Belizeable.”

Ivan’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars and Bachelor Nation alum took to his comment section to react to his Belize photos.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer referenced the film White Chicks, quoting, “‘Didn’t anybody tell you this was a all white party?’”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and 7 star Tahzjuan Hawkins commented, “Y’all clean up nice.”

Ivan’s friend and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Demar Jackson wrote, “I’m still sad I couldn’t make it but y’all had yourself a time!! Love to see it.”

Noah Erb sweetly remarks about Abigail Heringer in Belize

Noah Erb also took to Instagram to share three photos from his and Abigail’s romantic Belize trip.

Noah and Abigail were in their all-white ensembles as they smiled and looked lovingly into each other’s eyes for the photos.

Noah wore a white collared long sleeve shirt and white pants. He accessorized the look with sunglasses.

Abigail Heringer put her toned physique on display in a white long sleeve dress with a low-cut neckline and cut-outs on the side that gave a peek of her abs. Abigail wore neutral, high heels and completed the look with a dark square purse.

Noah wrote a touching caption on the post expressing his awe for Abigail. Noah kept it sweet and simple, saying, “When you realize you scored a 10/10.”

