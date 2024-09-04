Nikki Bella reportedly seeking divorce lawyer following Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence arrest

Nikki “Bella” Garcia is reportedly ready to move on from Artem Chigvintsev.

The former WWE champion is on the hunt for a divorce lawyer, TMZ reports.

This report comes after news of Artem’s arrest last week over alleged domestic violence.

It’s believed Nikki decided to part ways with Artem in the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident and has reportedly been calling divorce lawyers since his arrest.

Details about what happened before Artem’s arrest are scarce.

Still, Nikki sent a big message when she appeared on Netflix’s Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on Monday without her wedding ring.

TMZ initially shared the news of Artem’s arrest, alleging that he called paramedics to request medical assistance for an alleged victim.

However, things took a turn when he reportedly canceled the request, only for cops to show up at the house anyway.

Officers allegedly observed injuries before arresting Artem

At the residence, officers claimed “they observed obvious injuries on the victim’s body” before the former Dancing With the Stars pro’s arrest.

The 42-year-old was said to be in police custody for hours before posting bail.

While Nikki has been staying in the family home with their son, Matteo, Artem is said to have been staying elsewhere.

Nikki met Artem in 2017 while competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 25, but the pair didn’t spark romance rumors until well over a year later.

Their relationship was made official in early 2019, but there was some back-and-forth, with Nikki initially indicating they weren’t exclusive.

They were engaged in November 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child together in early 2020.

Nikki previously revealed the couple went through relationship issues

Nikki publicly stated in November 2021 that she and Artem had navigated some turbulent times but were in a better place.

The pair then tied the knot in August 2022 following numerous setbacks.

Nikki and Artem have not spoken about the incident that led to Artem’s arrest or their current relationship status.

Artem is not expected to return as a pro dancer for Dancing With the Stars Season 33, which will unveil its pro dancer line-up and cast on Wednesday.

The long-running competition series has confirmed that Witney Carson will return as a pro dancer after a short hiatus.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.