Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says this Jersey Shore castmate has changed for the better

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi claimed that one of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates has changed for the better. She revealed her pick for who has shown the most personal growth during an episode of Paris Hilton’s podcast; This is Paris.

Nicole has known her co-stars for the better part of 12 years.

The complete cast since 2009 includes Nicole, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Sammmi “Sweetheart” Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

During that time, the group had experienced many personal changes: some were better, some not.

While speaking to Paris, a former reality show star herself (she starred on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie from 2003-2007), Nicole admitted there were some members of the group who appeared to change more than others over the years.

Nicole revealed who she believed had made the most overwhelming change for the better.

Who has changed the most from the cast of Jersey Shore?

Nicole claimed that Mike Sorrentino had changed the most from his earlier days on the series.

“I’d probably say Mike because Mike was such an a**hole, and he knows it,” Nicole claimed.

During his early Jersey Shore days, Mike had a reputation for not only being a ladies’ man but a big partier.

Mike’s larger-than-life personality and his love for creating drama with his roommates earned him a repuation as the villain of the series.

As the show progressed through its first six seasons, Mike continued to push the limits of his actions. Things came to a head when he slammed his head into a concrete wall during the cast’s trip to Italy. The cast knew there was something deeply wrong with Mike but did not know the extent of his struggles.

Mike would later reveal that he struggled with opioid addiction and took charge of his life to get clean. He is now a recovering addict who celebrated his five-year sobriety milestone.

“I just feel like ever since he got sober, he celebrated five years of being sober of like everything, I’m just so proud of him because he was — you know, it was bad, he wasn’t great,” said the television personality.

These days Mike Sorrentino is an inspiration to his fellow castmates

Mike has gone from being one of the most vilified members of the cast to the man his fellow castmates turn to for a helping hand.

This has given him the nickname “The Inspiration,” among other positive descriptions Mike’s fellow castmates have used to describe him.

In addition to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike utilizes social media as a platform to spread a positive message. He regularly shares content on a social media page dedicated to helping those in recovery that change is possible and offers assistance by forwarding those in need to Banyan Treatment Center. He and Lauren serve as ambassadors.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.