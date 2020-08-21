Nicole Anthony apologizes on social media after Big Brother exit

Nicole Anthony got evicted from Big Brother 22 and is already posting on social media.

Immediately following her exit from the Big Brother house on Thursday night, Nicole posted to her Twitter account about the experience that had just concluded.

Nicole was evicted by a 10-2 vote, with only Kevin Campbell and Enzo Palumbo voting for her stay.

Over the course of the past week, Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina had been pushing hard to save her, but Nicole continuously doubted their intentions and was even seen lying about them on the live feeds.

Part of the problem was that her self-confidence was shot and another part of the problem were the people feeding her with false information about Janelle.

Now, Nicole is going to get to watch a lot of footage from her 16 days in the house and she is going to see just how hard Janelle and Kaysar had been fighting for her.

Nicole apologizes on Twitter

Posting to her Twitter account, Nicole wrote, “I love love love you all so much!”

She continued by writing, “I tried my best. I fought to the bitter end. I’m sorry if I let any of you down. Most of all Janelle & Kaysar.”

Nicole signed off on her post by writing, “Follow @RealityRecaps & @hellofriendstwi for my first in person interview post eviction in the @TVCO app!!”

That last part was a plug for the podcast that she works on and its the same one that Nicole Franzel and Daniele Donato had been joking about “ghosting” during a chat on premiere night.

No Battle Back Competition for Nicole Anthony?

This bit of information from Nicole seems to confirm what Evel Dick Donato posted a bit earlier. He told a fan that Keesha Smith was already back home following her eviction.

That would mean that Keesha will not be returning to participate in a Battle Back Competition and now it looks like Nicole Anthony is heading down that same road.

It’s a safe bet that Nicole A. is going to be on social media a lot as the rest of the Big Brother 22 season plays out. Will she start rooting for Kaysar and Janelle to win? Or is she going to root for David Alexander from her BB21 cast?

It looks like there is already a lot of drama brewing in the BB22 house following her exit, including Janelle becoming a Have-Not due to Nicole F. and a fan petition to throw out the HOH Competition results.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.