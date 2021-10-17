Nicki Minaj surprised Real Housewives of Potomac cast with an appearance at reunion filming

Nicki Minaj surprised RHOP cast at the reunion. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac might have just made history with their recently taped reunion as superstar Nicki Minaj took over hosting duties.

Nicki is a fan of the franchise and as the drama unfolded on the show Nicki teased that she wanted to take Andy Cohen’s place as host. So he decided to oblige the Super Bass rapper much to the delight of the RHOP cast.

Nicki Minaj surprises RHOP cast with reunion appearance

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast got quite the surprise when they taped the reunion a few days ago. While Andy Cohen was the host of the show he brought out the rapper at some point during the taping, and she had her moment.

Nicki came to the reunion armed with her questions for the women. And it seems things went quite well because after the taping she shared a post on Instagram.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy 😌🙏😍✨ #Moment4Life yall better binge-watch this season chile,” wrote Nicki who shared a photo of herself with Andy Cohen from the reunion set.

The RHOP cast responded to her post in excitement.

“Nikki I absolutely love you!,” wrote Gizelle Bryant.

Gizelle’s bestie and fellow green-eyed bandit, Robyn Dixon added, “We can’t thank you enough.”

Pic credit:@nickiminaj/Instagram

Second-season cast member Wendy Osefo also chimed in, “You were amazing! Love you, Queen.”

Pic credit:@nickiminaj/Instagram

Andy Cohen enjoyed having Nicki Minaj at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 is still playing out so we’ll have to wait a while longer for the reunion. However, Andy Cohen spilled the tea on his famous co-host and he had nothing but glowing reviews for the rapper.

Andy talked about the shocking moment on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show Always Unpredictable and said, “I gave her my seat, I stepped aside and she did her own version of a reunion with the Housewives of Potomac.”

Andy continued, “As I said when I walked back on later, hours later I was like ‘wow you said all the s**t I could never get away with saying on several levels.’ She was reading the women, she was also talking to them as a fan and as a mom…as a recording artist.”

“I had never seen anything like it, I really enjoyed watching it,” added the Bravo head honcho.

There were also rumors that Nicki went harder on Candiace Dillard than the other women at the reunion, and the rapper later responded to those claims.

Nicki made it known that she went hard on all the Potomac Housewives because she felt they could handle it, and we can’t wait for the season to end so that we can witness the epic moment.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.