Nick Viall says this season of The Bachelorette is going to ‘be wild’ but he is optimistic about it

Nick Viall can’t wait for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Nick Viall, the host of his podcast the Viall Files, recently sat down with his guest, Cathy Kelly, to dissect how this season of The Bachelorette would go with not one but two, Bachelorettes on the show.

As the two discussed how production would manage the first-ever season of co-Bachelorettes in Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Nick had a lot of questions.

While he said he had heard some things about how the show would be run, he had not received confirmation. What he did hear was the women would not be pitted against each other, the men would meet both women out of the limo, and on Day 1, there would be a big get-together so the two Bachelorettes and the men could mingle more.

Nick Viall is excited to see how this season of The Bachelorette is going to go

During an Us Weekly interview at an Oscars viewing party, Nick stated that he couldn’t wait to see this season play out with two Bachelorettes. He continued, “Don’t know how that’s going to go, but I’m sure it will be wild.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be a good look for anyone to pit them against each other,” Nick stated, speaking of Gabby and Rachel. Moreover, he relayed, “I hope and expect to see a lot of camaraderie and … a sisterhood between the two [women].”

While Nick is still hopeful for a lot of drama this season, he just doesn’t want it to be between Gabby and Rachel.

Controversy from last season and this season of The Bachelorette so far

There was already controversy before the season even began filming when Jesse Palmer was announced as The Bachelorette host over Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe who had been hosting the past two years.

While Kaitlyn came out and said she was sad she wouldn’t be able to be there to support Gabby and Rachel, both Tayshia and Kaitlyn are rooting for the two women to find love.

After Gabby and Rachel were broken up with by Clayton at the same time, the franchise thought it only made sense to have both of them be the Bachelorette since they supported one another through the break-up and after.

As there has been a potential cast of men announced and listed, there are already allegedly three men who may not have made it to the first night of filming. There was speculation that they still were making changes to their social media accounts, and all contestants had to give up their phones prior to filming.

Regardless of how the process and journeys go for Rachel and Gabby, Bachelor Nation alums and fans hope that they both find love in the end. For more of Nick Viall’s podcast episodes, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.