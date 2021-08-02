Nick Viall says Bachelorette hometowns are ‘the best TV I’ve seen in a long time’

Former Bachelor lead Nick Viall teases the upcoming Bachelorette hometown dates episode while Katie throws some shade. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor lead and veteran Nick Viall weighs in on the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette.

Being that he hosts a podcast and is involved with the media, Nick was likely allowed to watch the episode ahead of its airtime.

Nick tweeted about the episode and gave it very high praise.

Nick hypes up upcoming Bachelorette episode while Katie throws shade

“Tonight’s Bachelorette is the best TV I’ve seen in a long time,” he tweeted.

By saying it’s good TV likely doesn’t mean it’s a very happy-go-lucky episode. Rather, there is probably plenty of drama, tension, and conflict that viewers can look forward to.

Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston seemingly confirmed these claims and even threw in her own shade.

“Depends who you ask,” she tweeted in response. “See you tonight! Hometowns baby!!”

It’s likely that the episode will be very emotional and high-strung for Katie and likely at least one of her three remaining men. However, at Katie’s expense, viewers will likely be at the edge of their seats during tonight’s episode.

Pic credit: @viallnicholas28/Twitter

What goes down during Bachelorette hometown dates

Hometown dates are one of the most important parts of the Bachelorette process.

Typically, the Bachelorette lead flies to each of the men’s hometowns to see where they grew up and meet their families.

However, since this season was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, the men will bring a taste of their hometowns to their resort in New Mexico along with a couple of their closest family members.

Typically, there’s plenty of drama that comes with meeting families during hometowns. Usually, there’s at least one protective parent that isn’t on board with the process or the potential of their child being hurt.

However, the drama seems to extend beyond that this time around for Katie’s season. Viewers are wondering just what that drama could be.

Based on previews and spoilers, it seems that Katie has a big fight with supposed frontrunner Greg Grippo.

Reality Steve teased the fight and even said it would be the worst fight of the season.

This comes as viewers are starting to question Greg’s true intentions.

Viewers have known that Greg is an aspiring actor and that he was almost on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

But after learning that he has applied for numerous seasons of the show, Bachelor Nation is wondering if he’s here for the right reasons or if it’s all just an act to be on TV.

Since filming has wrapped, KatieThurston even liked a meme from Bekah Martinez’s Chatty Broads podcast commenting on Greg’s “acting.”

Viewers will have to wait and see what drama is in store for the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.