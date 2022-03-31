Nick Viall reveals how The Bachelor has changed his life on 20th anniversary

Nick Viall reveals how The Bachelor changed his life. Pic credit: ABC

Nick Viall has not only been a part of every Bachelor franchise show, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, but he also has his own podcast, the Viall Files.

Nick started back in 2014 on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, and he is still very much involved through his podcast and interviews.

While Nick has been involved with the franchise for eight years now, The Bachelor is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Nick has talked about how the show has changed his life in an article he wrote for Variety.

What did Nick Viall say about how The Bachelor franchise has affected him?

He stated, “Before I was on the show, I was content working in software sales in the Midwest. Now, I am a homeowner in Los Angeles, hosting my own podcast, developing others, writing books, hosting, and acting. So yeah, I would say it’s changed my life. A lot.”

Nick went on to say that their alums gain one very important thing, and that is access. Bachelor Nation alums get access to people they otherwise would never meet and interact with.

He said, “People say, ‘It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,’ and being a member of Bachelor Nation can open up the door to knowing very important and influential people you might have never had the chance to meet.”

Nick continued by saying that while he had his ups and downs, his share of heartbreaks and hard times, as he has reflected on all of the experiences, he is extremely thankful.

He also wrote, “When I am asked to reflect on my time on the show and sum up my experience, I have always said that it’s nothing I’m proud of, but I’m not embarrassed of it either. What I am is grateful – grateful for all the great friends I’ve made, the experiences I have enjoyed (and survived) and most importantly, the opportunity to wake up every day and know that my work is my passion.”

How Nick has moved on from his time on the show

While Nick found love and heartbreak while he was on the Bachelor shows, he never found his person. However, now it seems that maybe Nick has found his one true love in his current girlfriend, Natalie Joy, who is not a Bachelor Nation alum.

Nick is an outspoken and opinionated person, who has guests on his podcast, the Viall Files, but he also challenges some of them to tough questions. To read more of Nick’s article, and find out more about how The Bachelor and the franchise changed his life, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.