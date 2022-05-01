Nick Lachey said The Masked Singer made his kids think he was cool

Nick Lachey unmasked on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

For many people, The Masked Singer is a lightweight singing competition where old stars return to have fun performing in big, elaborate costumes.

However, more and more celebs are saying they did it for their kids or grandkids, who enjoyed watching them perform on the stage in crazy costumes.

Not everyone is that old, though, as Nick Lachey was a star in the 90s and early 2000s in the boy band 98 Degrees.

He had fans all over the world who loved him. However, for his kids, he wasn’t that cool until he appeared on The Masked Singer.

Nick Lachey became cool thanks to The Masked Singer

Nick Lachey was part of the multi-platinum selling boyband 98 Degrees. He starred in the reality TV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with his ex-wife Jessica Simpson.

He has hosted TV shows, including Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family. He and his new wife, Vanessa Lachey, host Love is Blind and The Ultimatum.

However, he said his kids didn’t think he was cool until they saw him on The Masked Singer, which he won in Season 5.

Nick and Vanessa appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she asked if their kids knew they were famous.

“I think they’re starting to,” Nick said.

Nick has three children – sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7.

At that age, they don’t know their dad was a famous singer or even care.

“But they don’t care. I’ll sing around the house, and son’s like, ‘Dad stop singing, stop singing,'” Nick said.

Vanessa added that Nick would tell them his singing put the roof over their heads.

“It’s funny; they don’t care about 98 Degrees, they don’t care about any of that stuff,” Nick said. “But when I did The Masked Singer, that was the moment that Dad became cool with the kids.

“It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. Whatever it takes.”

Nick Lachey on The Masked Singer

In Season 5 of The Masked Singer, Nick Lachey performed as Piglet.

He showed up for the first time in Week 2 and performed Speechless by Dan + Shay and was safe to move on to the next round.

He was back in Week 4, where he sang Andy Grammer’s Good to Be Alive, and then in Week 5, he sang 7 Years by Lukas Graham.

In Week 7 and 8, he sang The Pretender by Foo Fighters and Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) by Phil Collins.

He remained safe all the way to the finals by singing Superstition by Stevie Wonder and Bruises by Lewis Capaldi.

In the finals, he sang Faithfully by Journey and won it all, beating Black Swan (JoJo) and Chameleon (Wiz Khalifa).

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.