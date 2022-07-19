Newly fired Jen Armstrong blames boring persona on heavy RHOC editing

Jen Armstrong speaks out after RHOC firing. Pic credit: @jenniferarmstrongmd/Instagram

Dr. Jen Armstrong is speaking out after being fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Jen, who has been touted as boring by viewers, noted that heavy editing is to blame for her lukewarm persona.

The newbie joined the cast in Season 16 along with Noella Bergener, and both got backlash from viewers– Jen for being too boring and Noella for being too over-the-top.

While Jen’s firing wasn’t a surprise, many people assumed that Noella would’ve been given another chance since the drama was centered on her last season.

Interestingly after both women shared the news that they would not return to the show, there was some outrage regarding Noella’s firing. Unfortunately for Jen, viewers didn’t seem to care that she was let go, but according to the newbie, she’s not as boring as the show made her out to be.

During a recent interview, Jen blamed editing for her portrayal on the show.

Jen Armstrong says she was ‘heavily edited’ to appear boring

The recently fired Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her time on the show and reflected on her low moments

“The low is definitely the editing,” confessed Jen. “I felt like I was heavily, heavily edited almost to make me like a mute, which bothered me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One example of a moment that was left on the cutting room floor was a confrontation between Jen and Noella.

Before their casting for the show, the two women briefly met at an event and took a selfie together.

However, Jen later tagged Noella in the post and thanked her patients, which insinuated that Noella was one of her patients as well. That rubbed the 37-year-old the wrong way, and she called out Jen for doing that.

“That whole Noella thing, we had a whole lunch. I confronted her…I didn’t not respond to all those allegations or her ridiculous behavior,” said Jen during her chat on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef. “That was so frustrating for me.”

“It just made me look like I stood there, and I was like, huh, which wasn’t actually what happened,” she added.

Jen Armstrong reveals what she should have done differently on RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star noted during her chat that she would have done a few things differently had she gotten another chance.

“I would have prepared better for work,” confessed Jen. “I probably would have [found time] to meet with Ryne and to get everybody on the same page on a weekly, daily, monthly basis during that.”

Jen and her husband have since parted ways, which explains why she felt “relief” after being fired.

The estranged couple is now living separately, and Jen noted, “I just moved into a new house… It’s just kind of chaotic right now.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.