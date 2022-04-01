New Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia filming photos released

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia look serious in behind-the-scenes filming photos. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette fans have been treated to another behind-the-scenes look at Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s upcoming season.

The dual Bachelorettes stunned in daring evening dresses as they were photographed in what appeared to be the filming of a rose ceremony.

Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss revealed a close-up look at Gabby and Rachel’s dresses, contestants, and the sweet moment they held hands during filming.

Behind-the-scenes photos of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia filming

In new photos of The Bachelorette filming, Gabby and Rachel are all glammed up for the night.

Gabby donned a sequined number with a low-cut back and see-through material framing her legs. She completed the look with her hair pulled back to show off her profile and dangling earrings.

Gabby was joined by Rachel, who also showed off her physique in a black cut-out ensemble cropped to bare her back. Rachel also let her hair down and sported similar sparkling earrings.

The pair looked closer than ever as they were pictured holding hands as they walked in front of the mansion together.

The producer also included a look at some of the contestants, as six men were pictured sipping drinks and hanging out together near a sofa.

The men were also dressed elegantly as they wore suit jackets and button-downs.

Gabby Windey looks somber in new behind-the-scenes filming photos

Despite the thrilling event for fans, it was clear from the photos that the evening held a somber note as Gabby was photographed with a grim expression as she stood alone in front of the mansion.

In previous behind-the-scenes photos posted by Mike Fleiss, both Gabby and Rachel were shown looking excited for their upcoming journey.

It is not clear from his tweets what the exact context is for these serious shots, but it has all the makings of a rose ceremony with the cast dressed up and gathered around the infamous mansion sofa.

Bachelor fans have been soaking in every piece of information they can get about the fan-favorite contestants’ historic season.

Show producers have been tight-lipped about the final cast, but eagle-eyed viewers deduced that several men appear to have been cut ahead of filming.

Several of the rumored contestants have also already been involved in drama and controversy before the first night.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what goes down in this intense episode and if Gabby and Rachel finally get their happy ending.

The Bachelorette returns on July 11 on ABC.