New Discovery+ series 90 Day: The Single Life is coming to TLC — Here’s when you can watch

90 Day: The Single Life is coming to TLC. Pic credit: Discovery+

TLC fans were initially excited to hear about the new spinoff show 90 Day: The Single Life, but many were disappointed to find out that it would only be streaming on Discovery+.

However, now that the first season has ended, the series is officially coming to TLC so fans of the franchise can now follow up with their favorite 90 Day Fiance stars.

The Disovery+ original seemed to have done pretty well, but people who didn’t want to shell out the extra bucks for the streaming service can now catch up on Season 1 on TLC.

90 Day: The Single Life is coming to TLC

Get ready to see your favorite stars from the other 90 Day Fiance franchises step out into the dating world when the show premieres on TLC. And in true TLC fashion, there are some controversial reality TV stars in the mix.

Big Ed is one cast member who viewers love to hate since he first made his debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Big Ed will no doubt have fans fired up as he once again finds a girlfriend many years younger than he is on the show.

Colt Johnson is another cast member who gets his fair share of backlash and his dating story will continue to play out on the spinoff. And in case you’re wondering, yes, his mom Debbie is on the show as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other cast members include Fernanda Flores from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Danielle Jbali from 90 Day Fiance Season 2, Brittany Banks from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and rounding out the cast is 90 Day Fiance fan favorite, Molly Hopkins.

What to expect on 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+ so there are lots of spoilers out there by now.

Here’s a few more just for kicks to get you hyped about what to expect– without giving too much away.

Brittany Banks is single and ready to mingle, and you can expect things to get a little dramatic as Brittany tries to decide between two promising men. However, there might not be a happily ever after for the aspiring rapper– much like her recent attempt at finding love on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

As for Big Ed, things seemed promising in the beginning but let’s see how it ends this time around for the Las Vegas photographer.

While some of the matches on 90 Day: The Single Life might end in disaster, there are some happy endings you can look forward to, and maybe even a wedding, who knows? If you haven’t watched it yet, then you’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited to check out the Discovery+ dating show?

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, August 9 at 9/8c on TLC.