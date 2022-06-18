Netflix is developing a Squid Game reality show with the biggest cash prize ever

There will now be a Squid Games reality TV game show airing on Netflix called Squid Games: The Challenge. Pic credit: Netflix

The Netflix original series Squid Games is now becoming a highly sought-after reality show that will substantially change lives.

Netflix recently released that they will be casting for a reality TV series similar to squid games, with an astronomical prize amount.

There will now be a reality TV game show based on Squid Games

After the airing of Netflix’s original Squid Games back in late September of 2021, fans became obsessed with the series.

Because of all the hype, Netflix has now released that they will be casting Squid Games: The Challenge.

Squid Games: The Challenge will be composed of 456 individuals playing high-stakes games similar to those seen in the original Squid Games series.

Netflix has said that there will be some new games in addition to the ones seen in the series. However, the reality TV series will not be as brutal and filled with blood and gore.

The participants have the chance to win 4.56 million dollars, which is by far the biggest prize ever known in reality TV history.

Squid Games: The Challenge will be made up of ten episodes in total.

Netflix has now opened casting around the world for English language speakers.

Squid Games was all the rave

In 2021, Netflix released the original Squid Games, which had fans overly obsessed.

The game was based in South Korea, where many different players from different backgrounds played favorite childhood games but at much higher stakes than a regular childhood game.

Some games included red light, green light, and tug of war.

The players participated in the games, and those who did not finish in time or did not complete the game correctly were “eliminated.”

The basis of the game was to give those struggling with crippling debt a way to make more than enough money to pay off their creditors and sustain a happy and fruitful life.

However, many of the participants who signed up for the game did not completely understand the rules when it came to being “eliminated.”

The show took viewers through the lives of different characters and their choices that ultimately led them to the Squid Games, where they took a deadly risk just for the shot of freedom.

Squid Games: The challenge is bound to be a hit, just like the original series, as it will be a game show unlike any other.

Squid Games: The Challenge will air on Netflix.