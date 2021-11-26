Netflix hints that Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother would ‘slay’ on Selling Sunset spin-off

Janelle Pierzina is a legend from the reality competition show, Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Some Big Brother fans would love to see former houseguest Janelle Pierzina taking part in another Selling Sunset spin-off.

Now, a social media account for Netflix has suggested that it would be a good idea while making a post that has gotten the attention of a few Big Brother fans.

Janelle played Big Brother four different times, and outside of her appearances, she has entered the world of real estate.

This is where the idea has surfaced that the Big Brother star could be entertaining to watch on a reality TV show about selling real estate.

For anyone who hasn’t watched Selling Sunset, it is a show on Netflix that follows real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group who sell the “luxe life” to affluent buyers in Los Angeles.

Janelle gets mentioned by Netflix

“The Comp Queen would slay,” was posted on the Netflix Twitter account in response to a note from someone who felt Janelle would be good as the star of a Selling Sunset spin-off.

“Make a selling minnesota and get @JanellePierzina on it come on dont be shy,” was what the fan posted on a trailer for the new show, Selling Tampa.

Janelle on a Netflix real estate show? Pic credit: @Netflix/Twitter

A new reality show for The Cookout from Big Brother?

Later, another Big Brother fan stopped by to post about how they felt The Cookout alliance from BB23 deserved to be featured on its own reality show. Again, the Twitter account for Netflix responded with some words of support.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“I mean since you’re talking Big Brother, I’d love to see a reality show with The Cookout lol,” a Big Brother fan posted on Twitter.

“Agree the world needs more Tiffany on TV!” Netflix responded.

Agree the world needs more Tiffany on TV! — Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021

Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23 and The Cookout saw the message and posted one of her own.

I mean since you’re talking Big Brother, I’d love to see a reality show with The Cookout lol. 😅 pic.twitter.com/aQenCjUKEm — メοメο (@LuckilyObsessed) November 22, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother 3 to be featured during Winter 2022

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother begins February 2, 2022, on CBS. A new group of celebrities is going to become houseguests for the Winter 2022 season of the show and it is going to give Big Brother fans something to watch instead of the Winter Olympics.

With a new season of the reality TV show come the rumors of who might want to play the game. It also tends to lead to rumors about who people want to see play Big Brother, and not necessarily people who would ever want to enter the house.

For instance, Cody Calafiore from Big Brother 22 said that Zac Efron is the person he would most like to see be on the show. But it is very unlikely that Efron would even have the time to do a show like this one.

Additional rumors about Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members link several people from the world of politics to the show.

And earlier this fall, Boston Rob Mariano and Jax Taylor were linked to the show. Then, we saw Tiffany Pollard and Clay Aiken mentioned as possible Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.