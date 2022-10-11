NeNe Leakes son Brentt in recovery after heart attack and stroke at age 23

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes reveals Brentt Leakes stroke and heart attack. Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes had another health scare with a close family member, but the latest medical emergency involved her youngest son, Brentt Leakes.

Just one year ago, Brentt’s dad and NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes, died following a lengthy battle with cancer at age 66.

Sources confirmed that NeNe’s 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffered congestive heart failure earlier this month and also suffered a stroke.

Brentt was rushed to a local hospital, where he remained for several days.

TMZ added that while NeNe had not publicly discussed the events, sources close to her confirmed the news.

However, hours later, NeNe spoke about the tragic events and offered details about Brentt’s status.

Brentt Leakes suffers heart attack and stroke

TMZ shared the shocking news with an exclusive report about the situation.

Reports also stated that the hospital released Brentt after several days, and he has been in rehabilitation following the unexpected events. Sources added that those around Brentt were hopeful he would make a full recovery.

The outlet reported that the news was surprising because of Brentt’s age. At just 23, Brentt is not at the typical age for a heart attack or stroke, adding to the confusion regarding the surprise medical event.

NeNe spoke yesterday afternoon and she added some heartbreaking details about Brentt’s condition.

NeNe Leakes discusses Brentt’s heart attack and stroke

NeNe appeared on her Instagram Stories after the news dropped.

She began, “I’ve gotten tons of text messages, tons of emails, everybody’s asking and concerned about Brentt, and we thank you guys so much.”

NeNe wanted to keep the medical event a secret until Brentt recovered. She continued, “This is not the way I wanted it to come out; we wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

NeNe shared, “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke, he’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

NeNe said that Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs. She said that doctors tested Brentt for drugs, alcohol, and HIV and later thought perhaps he had caught COVID and been unaware of it.

NeNe said she didn’t want to go into details but that he was struggling to speak. She asked viewers and followers to keep her and Brentt in her prayers.

Brent ran The Linnethia Lounge, which she began with Brentt and Gregg. She revealed that she was considering selling the lounge after Brentt’s episode.

Thoughts and prayers are with the Leakes’ family at this emotional time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.