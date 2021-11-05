NeNe Leakes shockingly admits that she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, NeNe Leakes. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes just made a surprising admission, one we never thought we’d hear her say. The OG admitted that she would in fact return to the show!

The shocking revelation came during an interview this morning where she was asked about the upcoming season. NeNe confessed that she would return to the show that made her famous but the OG hat said a few things we need to happen before that is possible.

While that might be exciting news for fans of the reality TV personality, NeNe might not be in a position to return–given that she left the show on bad terms with the network.

NeNe Leakes says she would return to RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was a guest on The Real talk show earlier today and she surprised everyone with her admission.

NeNe also seemed to throw a bit of shade when asked her thoughts about the current cast which includes OG Sheree Whitfield returning and Marlo Hampton finally getting a peach. The other cast members for Season 14 are Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross.

“I honestly don’t have any real thoughts about them,” remarked NeNe. “I know mostly all of them, I’ve worked with them all. I think they’ll do a good job so yeah, they okay.”

As for whether she would return to the show the 53-year-old confessed “Yeah, sure I would return to the show.”

She continued, “I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things I’m happy to return to the show. And besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

NeNe Leakes wants a sit down with Andy Cohen

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked what would need to happen for her to return to the show.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time… I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things,” noted NeNe. “I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and we’re off to the races!”

NeNe and Andy were once close friends but following her departure, she called him a racist and made other eye-raising accusations against him on social media. She also threatened to sue Bravo and accused them of treating her unfairly.

Considering that, it’s unclear if the network would hire her again but hey stranger things have happened.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.