NeNe Leakes reveals whether she’d get married again after Gregg Leakes’ death

NeNe Leakes who was no stranger to making headlines during her popular run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is creating a buzz once again. This time, it’s not a feud with a fellow housewife that has fans talking.

Leakes, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday in early December, briefly discussed her current love life. A source recently shared that she is open to getting married again in the future. And while there are no wedding bells ringing just yet, NeNe is letting it be known the option is still on the table.

This may come as a shock to fans, as Leakes recently became a widow when her husband, Gregg Leakes, died after his battle with colon cancer in September. Gregg and NeNe were initially married in 1997 and got divorced in 2011. Two years later, they reconciled and remarried. They remained together until his passing last year.

RHOA alum NeNe Leakes has found love again

Shortly after the tragic passing of Gregg, NeNe was spotted getting cozy with a new beau. Before long, it was confirmed that she was in a relationship. The mystery man turned out to be Nyoniselah Sioh, a fashion designer and businessman who originally hails from Liberia.

Almost immediately after their debut as a couple, the criticism rolled in attacking NeNe with fans suggesting she was moving on too quickly and was not properly grieving her dead husband.

NeNe chose to take the high road and did not clap back at fans as she is sometimes known to do.

A source close to NeNe recently told People “Despite losing Gregg last year, she is in a great place as she begins starting this new chapter of her life.”

The source also confirmed NeNe is “absolutely open to marriage again.”

Life after RHOA is sweet for NeNe

Since giving up her peach and leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe has kept herself busy outside of her new love life.

She recently opened a restaurant and bar called The Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta. Instagram posts show the lounge hosting everything from hookah nights to Sunday morning brunch. Many local celebrities have been spotted enjoying their time there.

Most recently also been seen co-hosting The Talk on CBS where she was well received. So much so, fans are urging the show to bring her back as a regular host.

Whatever NeNe decides to do next in life, it’s sure to keep the public talking.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.