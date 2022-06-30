NeNe Leakes ‘negotiating’ with Bravo and Andy Cohen amid discrimination lawsuit

NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Andy Cohen might be coming to an end. Pic credit: Bravo

In April 2022, Bravo fans were shocked when NeNe Leakes, the OG of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen. NeNe had been in a heated social media exchange for months prior and was slinging accusations at her former boss.

The lawsuit took their conflict to a new level, with NeNe alleging that the network and Andy himself fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

Now it looks like the end of this lawsuit could be in sight, as NeNe is reportedly considering settling her case outside of court. That would end the legal part of their feud but could possibly not close out the personal angle of their battle.

Both NeNe and Bravo ‘want to avoid going to trial’

A judge in Atlanta on Wednesday gave Bravo and NBC Universal a 45-day extension after asking for more time to “negotiate” in the ongoing case. In a motion filed on June 24, as reported by Page Six, the defendants claimed that the issue is “already subject to arbitration in New York,” based on contract agreements existing between NeNe and Bravo.

Arbitration means that both parties will use an independent and impartial third party to attempt to settle the case. NeNe reportedly disagrees with taking part in the arbitration, instead insisting that they are “in the process of negotiating this issue in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration” through their own legal teams.

This is where the 45 days come in — both NeNe and Bravo have that amount of time to work out these allegations before arbitration is forced. Both sides reportedly agreed that 45-days is an appropriate amount of time to complete their negotiations.

What were NeNe’s complaints about working for Bravo?

The lawsuit claimed that “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged.” Former Housewife Kim Zolciak Biermann was also named in the statement.

An example of this behavior given by NeNe’s team happened during the first season of RHOA when the cast planned to attend a barbeque, and Kim, a friend of NeNe, responded with, “I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken.” The suit says Kim’s statement “perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans.”

Later in the series, Kim allegedly made more offensive statements by describing Kandi Burruss’ new home as being in the “ghetto,” using the N-word to refer to NeNe and other case members, and calling NeNe’s home a “roach nest.”

NeNe also claims that her participation in the Black Lives Matter movement kept her from getting more screen time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.