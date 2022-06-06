Nayte Olukoya wishes Michelle Young a happy 29th birthday

Michelle Young was showered with love by fiance Nayte Olukoya on her birthday. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Michelle Young recently celebrated her 29th birthday and was met with love by her many friends and fans.

Nayte Olukoya, Michelle’s The Bachelorette Season 18 fiance, also wrote a heartfelt message for his beautiful fiancee.

Michelle and Nayte’s love was displayed in both Nayte’s caption and series of photos.

Nayte Olukoya compliments Michelle Young’s ‘heart of gold’ for her birthday

Nayte Olukoya took to Instagram to gush over his gorgeous fiancee Michelle Young for her 29th birthday.

In his birthday post, Nayte Olukoya included several photos. The photos featured Michelle and Nayte smiling for selfies and embracing on the beach.

Nayte began his heartfelt caption by writing, “Happy birthday to this special woman right here! ♥️”

Nayte continued, “I admire how strong and caring you are. You have a heart of gold and I appreciate you for so much, Michelle. Can’t wait to see what this year brings you.

In concluding his post, Nayte wrote, “I love you toots. Cheers to 29. 🎂 🎈.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars wish Michelle Young a happy birthday

Michelle Young became one of the most beloved members of Bachelor Nation, and her many fans and fellow Bachelor Nation alum showed her love on her special day.

Michelle’s ex and former The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard left a comment under Natye’s post while also admitting he initially misunderstood Nayte’s “toots” nickname for Michelle.

Clayton wrote, “Happy Birthday! Also, I thought you were selling her out with calling her ‘toots’…I had the wrong thought process. Common sense kicked in shortly after. Hopefully we’ll all cross paths soon!”

Nayte laughed at Clayton’s comment and replied, “miss you man!”

Rodney Mathews, Michelle’s ex and Nayte’s close friend, commented, “Happy birthday Michelle!!!”

A Bachelor fan page sang Michelle’s praises, writing, “Happy Birthday to the queen.”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Other comments praised Michelle and Nayte as a couple and echoed the sentiment that Michelle is regal.

The Bachelor Casting Director wrote, “Y’all are so freaking cute.”

Another commented, “The last pic!! Ughhh y’all complement each other so well!”

A follower wanted Nayte to know he lucked out with Michelle, expressing, “She is truly a QUEEN. You’re one lucky dude &&& Yall are soooo cute together.”

Another commenter wrote, ‘Such a sweet couple. Happy happy birthday and many more to your queen.”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Happy birthday, Michelle!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.