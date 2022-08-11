Nayte Olukoya shows appreciation for pet Percy in dog photoshoot

Nayte Olukoya debuted on The Bachelorette Season 18 with leading lady Michelle Young. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya has endured a lot of change in the last few months, but his dog has remained a constant throughout.

Nayte’s relationship with The Bachelorette Season 18 lead Michelle Young ended earlier this year, and he moved to California.

As Nayte navigates all the new adjustments to his life, he’s grateful to have his dog Percy by his side.

Recently, Nayte took the time to appreciate his dog with a post dedicated to him.

Nayte and Percy posed for several smiley photos together in the sweet post.

Nayte’s Bachelor Nation friends also reacted to the post and expressed being fans of Percy.

Nayte Olukoya snaps photos for beloved dog Percy

Nayte Olukoya took to Instagram to share snapshots from his Hollywood photoshoot with Percy.

In the opening shot, Nayte holds Percy in his arms and plants a kiss on the pup as Percy faces the camera.

Other images in the slides feature solo shots of Percy, with the final shot being a photo of Nayte smiling as he cradles Percy like a baby.

Nayte captioned the post, “Percy Appreciation Post,” while adding a teary-eyed emoji and tagging the photographer @samcjeffries.

Bachelor Nation stars hit the moment section of Nayte’s post to express love for Percy.

Rodney Mathews and Brandon Jones, two men alongside Nayte in the historic final four on The Bachelorette Season 18, left comments.

Nayte’s Bachelor Nation bestie Rodney wrote, “Perfect Percy.”

Brandon Jones, runner-up on Michelle Young’s season, commented, ‘We Stan Percy.”

Nayte replied, “always!”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya was at the center of Bachelor Nation dating rumors after split from Michelle Young

Not too long after Nayte and Michell confirmed their breakup, rumors began to swirl that Nayte had quickly moved on to a new Bachelor Nation lady.

Fans began to notice Nayte at many of the same locations as Deandra Kanu from The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star.

Deandra was in attendance at Nayte’s birthday party, they appeared to also party on the same boat with fellow Bachelor Nation stars, and a video saw the two looking cozy on a couch during a night out.

While there has been much speculation about Nayte and Deandra, sources have declared that their relationship and jewelry sharing are platonic. Nayte has also spoken out to clear up rumors that he may have allegedly cheated on Michelle.

Nayte denounced cheating accusations and expressed he’s a good guy.

