Nayte Olukoya reveals hair accident and how Rodney Mathew’s played a part in the blunder

Nayte Olukoya has made headlines lately after detailing his split from Michelle Young, but he also has been sharing more lighthearted blunders.

The Bachelorette star shared an amusing story with followers.

Nayte explained how he accidentally shaved off too much of his hair.

Rodney Mathews, Nayte’s The Bachelorette bestie, played a role in distracting Nayte while shaving.

Nayte has also been able to turn to Rodney both during and after his breakup with Michelle Young.

Nayte admitted to crying on the phone with Rodney as he realized he and Michelle’s relationship had run its course.

Nayte Olukoya shows off shaved head slip-up

Nayte Olukoya took to his Instagram Stories to show his hair blunder.

In the video, Nayte explained that he was listening to Rodney Mathews tell a story while he was shaving.

Rodney’s story was seemingly very engaging as Nayte got distracted and no longer paid close attention to his hair.

Nayte shared a video of his hair with a patch on the side, giving him an unwanted buzzed cut look.

Nayte found humor in the slip-up writing, “Just another day in the life of Tunde.”

Nayte Olukoya broke up with Michelle Young over the phone

Nayte Olukoya gave The Bachelorette fans more insight into his breakup with Michelle Young.

Michelle and Nayte’s breakup had come as a surprise to some of their supporters, but Nayte shared that the couple had considered splitting a few times before calling it quits for good.

Nayte also assured fans that there was genuine love and good times between him and Michelle at one point.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall Michelle and Nayte had instant chemistry, so much so that Michelle gave Nayte her coveted first impression rose.

Nayte remained a frontrunner throughout the season, with the two having an overall smooth journey apart from when Michelle questioned if Nayte was ready to be committed.

At the end of the season, Michelle decided Nayte was the one, and the pair got engaged.

Michelle and Nayte made plans to live together and were gifted a large downpayment for a home by The Bachelorette.

Eventually, Michelle and Nayte released statements announcing their breakup and sharing they still had love for one another, just from afar.

Speaking on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Nayte explained that he often cried toward the end of their relationship as he realized he and Michelle might not be meant to be together.

Their breaking point occurred around Michelle’s birthday as Michelle and Nayte were supposed to appear together at the CMAs, but they weren’t in a good spot at the time.

Michelle called Nayte to tell him they needed to give a reason for why they wouldn’t be at the CMAs, and that’s when Nayte blurted out his emotions over the phone, confirming that he didn’t want to be in the relationship any longer.

