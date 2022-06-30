Nayte Olukoya poses fresh-faced in all white 

Bachelor Nation’s Nayte Olukoya debuts a new look after splitting from Michelle Young. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya is shaking things up with his appearance as he enters a new single chapter.

Recently, Nayte and Michelle devastated Bachelor Nation when they announced their split, but the pair have been holding their heads high amid the heartbreak.

While some Bachelor Nation stars like to disappear from social media after a breakup, Nayte has continued to post and give followers insight into his life, self-care, and modeling skills.

The Bachelorette Season 18 star did just that in his recent post as he updated his facial hair.

Nayte Olukoya gets rid of his beard and rocks dyed hair

Nayte Olukoya took to his main Instagram page to share several photos from his all-white photo shoot.

In the photos, Nayte posed with his darker hair dyed reddish-brown and a shaved beard for a bare-faced look.

Nayte wore a white top and white bottoms with a contrasting black background behind him.

The newly single Bachelor Nation star referenced Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan, in his caption, writing, “SpaceJam has one of the best soundtracks in movie history.”

Nayte’s fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars took to his comment section to react to the white photoshoot.

Brendan Quinn referenced lyrics from the Space Jam soundtrack, writing, “I wanna fly like an eagle.”

Nayte’s The Bachelorette Season 18 costar Romeo Alexander commented, “Looking good Nayte!”

Another comment disagreed with Nayte’s declaration about the Space Jam soundtrack and wrote, “Chil the best movie soundtrack is A Goofy Movie. #EYE2EYE.”

One commenter felt Nayte’s shaved look made him appear more youthful, writing, “Wow he looks so young now #babyface.”

Other comments included, ‘Loving all of this Nayte,” and “It’s giving model vibes.”

Nayte Olukoya sets the record straight after split from Michelle Young

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nayte recently had to clear the air as fans speculated that he was the reason his relationship with Michelle fell through.

Critics accused Nayte of not loving Michelle, being an ‘f-boy,’ and even potentially cheating on Michelle.

Nayte wrote a lengthy post to defend himself and his character, suggesting that his appearance and tattoos gave the public a negative view of him.

Nayte declared that no cheating was involved in his and Michelle’s breakup and that he’s a decent guy despite how he’s been depicted.

Time will tell what people and projects Nayte pursues next now that he and Michelle have parted ways.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.