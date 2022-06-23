Nayte Olukoya hits the gym with Mike Johnson

Nayte Olukoya continues to share insight into his life post-breakup. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya shared sad news over the weekend as he and Michelle Young announced their split.

While Nayte admitted that the breakup has been heartbreaking for him to process, he’s been finding ways to keep his head up and stay active.

Recently, Nayte got in some exercise with Bachelor Nation star Mike Johnson.

Nayte Olukoya and Mike Johnson work up a sweat for self-care

Nayte Olukoya and Mike Johnson took to their Instagram Stories to share a photo from their gym session.

In the photo, Nayte and Mike posed in all-black workout attire.

Nayte wore a black sleeveless top and black shorts with white lettering, completing the look with white sneakers and socks. Mike posed behind Nayte with a black tee, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Nayte suggested that the workout was an act of self-care, writing, “Self-Care: All black clothing edition.”

Nayte Olukoya announces split from Michelle Young

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nayte and Michelle called it quits and released heartrending statements to break the news.

Nayte’s statement began, “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can. Michelle and I are naturally private people, and when it comes to this breakup, we will continue being so. However, what I do want to share with you all is that this was real.”

Detailing his authentic love for Michelle, Nayte said, “We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

Nayte also addressed the fans, “To the public who has supported these two complete strangers on your television screen, we appreciate you so much. Our relationship may have developed in the public eye, and we know this news will bring a lot of mixed reactions, but please remember that this is real. The emotions are real. The heartbreak is real. And that we are real.”

Finally, Nayte shared, “We’re human beings going through a breakup, and we all know breakups are difficult. So we’re asking that you allow us our privacy so that we can mend our hearts in the privacy of our own lives. Thank you.”

