Nayte Olukoya calls out Bachelor fans for accusing Brandon Jones of ‘stalking’ him

Nayte Olukoya stepped in to defend Brandon Jones after he was accused of trying to be Nayte during an Instagram Q&A.

Nayte shut down claims that he and his former Bachelorette competition don’t get along and told fans to stop comparing them to one another.

The Bachelorette finalist even took it a step further and invited Brandon to lunch this week, and Brandon accepted.

Nayte Olukoya defended Brandon Jones against claims that he is trying to copy Nayte

After Brandon answered questions about where he stands with Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya now, fans reportedly accused him of “stalking” Nayte.

Nayte took to his own Instagram Story to share how he really feels about his fans comparing the two men.

“Y’all gotta stop all this weird stuff between Brandon and I,” Nayte said. “There’s no reason why somebody should be doing a Q&A and then get called names and say that he’s stalking me and all this stuff.”

Nayte revealed that this is far from the first time that viewers have sent him DMs pitting the two against one another.

Bachelor fans told Nayte, “Brandon’s trying to be like you” after Brandon got a recent tattoo and again after he moved to Austin, Texas.

“Who started the whole Brandon and Nayte hate each other train? It’s getting old, and it’s just like, I don’t know, it’s weird,” Nayte said.

Nayte Olukoya invited Brandon Jones to reunite over lunch this week

He finished the message by sending yet another statement to fans when he asked Brandon to meet up for dinner this week.

However, The Bachelorette alum couldn’t help getting in one last jab at fans when he imitated viewers saying, “Oh my god they’re getting dinner together, oh my god.”

Brandon also joined in on laughing at the overeager fans and reposted Nayte’s message with the caption, “[laughing emojis] Dinner sounds good my guy.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the two follow through with their plans for lunch. However, both men mentioned they will reunite regardless at friend Rodney Mathews’ birthday celebration later this month.

The two have not been seen together since Michelle Young chose Nayte over Brandon, but it appears clear that neither are holding a grudge.

Brandon also seems ready to move on after his Bachelorette heartbreak, as he has expressed interest in several women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

