Naysayers speculate Yara Zaya is in Turkey to undergo plastic surgery

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is enjoying a vacation in Turkey, but does she have an ulterior motive?

Yara is currently overseas with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, exploring the Middle East.

While in Turkey, Yara has shared a lot of her adventures with her Instagram followers.

One such interaction included an Instagram Story in which she told her fans that she has lost weight while in Turkey, thanks to their more natural food with fewer preservatives.

The video was shared to a 90 Day Fiance fan account on Instagram, showing Yara clad in a white crop top with black stripes and a pair of white jeans while boasting about dropping eight pounds.

In the comments section of the post, however, some of Yara’s critics weren’t buying her weight loss story.

Some of them even accused Yara of traveling over 6,000 miles to undergo plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiance viewers speculate Yara Zaya traveled to Turkey to undergo plastic surgery

One of Yara’s critics wrote, “Ummm filters are a beautiful thing, and it’s easy to lose weight when you haven’t even hit 30 years old,” their comment read. “That’s not Turkish food, that’s just having a great metabolism lol.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan speculated, “Or she in turkey to get surgery.”

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers think Yara traveled to Turkey to undergo cosmetic work. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

Another echoed the speculative sentiment, writing, “Man!!!!! All the girl coming over to states just to get work done. Then they just up and leave.”

Yara wouldn’t be the first 90 Day Fiance star to travel to Turkey for cosmetic work

Some other 90 Day Fiance stars have already traveled to Turkey to undergo plastic surgery, and it’s easy to see why.

The average cost of plastic surgery in Turkey compared to the U.S. is vastly less expensive. The average breast augmentation surgery in the U.S. costs between $5,000 and $10,000, while in Turkey, the average cost is between $2,100 and $3,500.

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva recently visited Turkey for a second time to undergo Barbie touch-ups and weight loss transformations. Anfisa Nava also traveled to Turkey last year to undergo a rhinoplasty.

Yara has already gone under the knife more than once

If Yara is, in fact, undergoing some work while she’s in Turkey, it wouldn’t be her first procedure or surgery. Last year, the Ukrainian beauty admitted to undergoing a breast augmentation.

Yara has also been open about having a nose job after complaining that her nose looked like a potato, and she’s undergone lip filler injections as well.

Although most of Yara’s fans would agree that she’s beautiful just the way she is, she feels that it’s a woman’s choice whether or not to go under the knife.

During the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All, Yara told her audience, “If somebody don’t like something on themselves, change it. And again, how I say, there is nothing wrong to do with surgery if you don’t like something and accept it on yourself.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Ways airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.