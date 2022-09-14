Nate Mitchell teases The Bachelorette producers didn’t like his dancing

Nate Mitchell pursued Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @nate_mitchell12/Instagram

Nate Mitchell was one of the breakout stars on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Not only was Nate well-liked by viewers, but he also appeared to befriend many of the men in the house and struck a sweet connection with Gabby Windey.

After defending Rachel and Gabby’s right to choose how they want to conduct themselves during fantasy suites, and opening up about his love for his daughter, many fans thought Nate was a great guy and even rooted for him to be named the next Bachelor.

Since being eliminated, Nate has continued to engage his fan base through fun and amusing videos.

His recent video poked fun at his experience on The Bachelorette.

Nate kid around as he suggested that he danced a lot on the show, perhaps to the annoyance of producers.

Nate Mitchell pokes fun at The Bachelorette producers

Nate Mitchell took to Instagram to share his amusing video with his 74.4k followers.

The video began with Nate dancing merrily in a hat, black tee, yellow shorts, and white sneakers.

Text over the video read, “Me” starts to dance in the mansion.”

Nate implied that the men in the house were supportive of his dancing as he danced in a gray tee, dark shorts, and glasses with encouraging hands surrounding him.

He wrote over the video, “The guys: let’s gooooooo.”

The video then cut to Nate in a white polo and jeans as he placed a hand on his hip and scrunched up his face into a disapproving frown while writing, “The Producers” over the photo.

Nate said he was joking about the producers by captioning the post, “Only kidding, the environment was really funny.”

Nate Mitchell’s Bachelor Nation friends and fans react to his video

Nate’s video resonated with Bachelor Nation stars and gave his followers a good laugh.

Quincey Williams, who appeared on The Bachelorette Season 19 with Nate and pursued Gabby Windey, commented with laughing emojis.

Nate replied to Quincey, writing, “it was lit.”

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Romeo Alexander commented, “It’s all fun and games ‘till Paulie says ‘Game Faces.’”

Quincey agreed with Romeo, replying, “facts !”

Another commenter shared, “They said MORE drama…less dance dance. Now cry!!”

Other fans took to the comments to express their hope that Nate finds love and even becomes the next Bachelor.

A supporter wrote, “Hopefully you will be the new Bachelor fingers crossed.”

Another commenter shared, “Hope to see you on Tv.”

One fan expressed, “You’re a dream @nate_mitchell12 and I cannot wait for you to find the love and happiness you deserve.”

