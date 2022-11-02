Natasha Parker is gorgeous in black cutout gown for wedding fun

Natasha Parker celebrates Madison Prewett’s special day in an elegant gown. Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha Parker stunned in a glamorous black gown over the weekend.

Natasha wore her gown at the star-studded wedding of Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt.

Madison married Grant at a Texas wedding over the weekend, wearing two white bridal gowns for the ceremony and reception.

Several Bachelor Nation stars attended Madison’s wedding, including plenty of her The Bachelor Season 24 costars.

Some Bachelor Nation ladies in attendance included Natasha, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelley Flanagan, Deandra Kanu, Victoria Paul, Alayah Benavidez, Sydney Warner, and more.

Natasha highlighted her curves in a long black gown with busty cutouts for the event.

Natasha Parker wows in black gown

Natasha Parker took to Instagram to share photos of her show-stopping Alex Perry dress and videos from inside Madison and Grant’s fun-filled wedding.

In the opening shot of Natasha’s post, she struck a regal pose looking tall with her hands on her hips and the night sky behind her.

Natasha gazed at the camera with her curves accentuated in the black gown that included long sleeves, a large cutout around the bust and torso, and a fitted skirt with a subtly flared hem.

Natasha wore her dark tresses down and added a splash of color to the black ensemble with her sultry red lip.

In the second slide, Madison and Grant danced in formal attire while guests surrounded them and sang along to Rihanna’s We Found Love.

Natasha posed with several Bachelor Nation stars in the third slide, with many ladies wearing stylish black gowns.

The 34-year-old cheered as Madison and Grant shared their first kiss as husband and wife in the fourth slide.

Natasha, newlywed Sydney Warner, and Victoria Fuller were stunning in black as they posed outdoors in the fifth slide.

Other slides included Natasha dancing with a knee brace, posing with more Bachelor Nation stars, and serving looks outside and in a car.

She captioned the post, “We found love♥️ @madiprew you’re so Beautiful inside & out – thank you for being you🙏🏾.”

Natasha Parker promotes mindfulness with shower meditation

Natasha is busy with her travels, podcast, and various ventures, but she also knows the importance of mindfulness and rejuvenation.

She shared a video reminding her followers to practice letting go and shared a video of a mindful meditation that can be done in the shower.

The video featured a shower with plants and a note to take deep intentional breaths and let the water wash worries away.

Natasha captained the post, “mindful meditation for your shower routine #letitgo 🍂🙏🏾.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.