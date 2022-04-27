Natasha Parker flaunts toned legs in sporty designer dress 

Natasha Parker slays in black and yellow. Pic credit: ABC

Natasha Parker became a breakout star after her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise and saw her following grow immensely.

Now, Natasha often enjoys sharing her fun outings and fashion statements with friends and followers on social media.

Recently, Natasha wowed in a sporty dress that showed off her legs.

Natasha Parker puts toned legs on display

Natasha Parker took to Instagram to share photos in her Louis Vuitton sweater dress.

The eye-catching black and yellow designer attire appeared like a sports jersey.

The short dress featured a yellow trim neckline and a black and yellow striped hem. The long sleeves also included yellow designs, and “LV” was written in yellow on the front for Louis Vuitton.

In her first photo, Natasha gave a fierce pose as her long black box braids gorgeously flowed across her shoulder.

Natasha elevated the dress with a sultry pair of black pointed high-heel boots, black gloves, and a purse with a gold chain.

As for her accessories, Natasha wore a black choker around her neck and a pair of unique hoop earrings to complete the stunning look.

Natasha’s photos gave followers a view of her outfit from several angles as she struck different poses.

Natasha also included two videos in the post from her night out in the sporty outfit. Natasha appeared to have a blast, showing even more of her leg and thigh as she hugged her friend.

Natasha Parker celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom

It’s been an eventful season for Natasha.

A week ago, the Bachelor Nation beauty celebrated her birthday in London.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natasha showed off her colorful sense of fashion in her birthday ensemble that included white pants, lavender heels, and a bright orange top with revealing cutouts down the middle.

Natasha has come a long way since debuting on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

After appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Natasha’s popularity skyrocketed, and her fanbase grew exponentially.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall that Natasha found herself at the center of drama when it was revealed her BIP costars Brendan Morais and Pieper James were using her to stay on the show and increase their following.

Brendan and Pieper’s scheme backfired in a major way as they became notorious BIP villains, and Natasha became even more beloved within the franchise.

Stay tuned to see what striking outfit Natasha will wear next.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.