Natasha Parker dazzles in asymmetrical black top and red pleather pants as she avoids snow with a Miami trip

Natasha Parker, a former contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as well as Bachelor in Paradise, and current co-host of the podcast Click Bait for Bachelor Nation, posed in a stunning outfit.

As Natasha mentioned on her Instagram page, she headed to Miami, Florida, to hit up some sunshine and to avoid the cold and snowy weather.

She captioned the post and photos that she included as, “Random acts of spontaneous keeps my soul smiling #OperationAvoidSnow.”

What did Natasha Parker do in Miami, Florida, away from the snow?

As Natasha leaned up against a mirror with one hand, she smiled and posed for three different pictures dressed in a slim-fitting, asymmetrical black top, that was made to have one arm covered and the other bare.

She also sported some fashionable red pleather pants that looked striking and matched her red purse and red nail polish.

In another photo, she donned the outfit as she took in a Miami Heat basketball game, as she cheesed at the camera and started to eat some popcorn.

Her third photo of the bunch almost looked as if she was trying to go incognito, or maybe she was trying to fit in with Clayton Echard, the current Bachelor? As she held onto a puppy, she wore a sweater, hoodie, and blazer, paired with sweats, socks, and Birkenstocks on her feet.

In a video that Natasha posted in between her photos, you can hear her friend in the background, as she said, “Alexa, play Disney Classics.” Then viewers saw Natasha as she held back laughter because Alexa didn’t register the girl’s command. You then see Natasha crack up as her friend, exasperated, said, “Alexa hates me.”

It looked like she and her friend enjoyed plenty of sunshine, complete with some smoothies, palm trees, and outdoor time. Viewers and Bachelor Nation alums also commented on Natasha’s post.

What did other Bachelor alums have to say about Natasha’s outfit?

Madison Prewett posted two heart emojis and said, “she pretty,” while Victoria Fuller commented, “I jus luv u” with a red heart emoji that matched Natasha’s red pleather pants perfectly.

What is Natasha up to in her life these days?

Natasha Parker has continued to make a name for herself within Bachelor Nation after being sent home from Pilot Pete’s season. Her Click Bait podcast that she co-hosts with past Bachelor in Paradise alums, Joe Amabile and Tia Booth, has continued to be insanely popular with viewers. Clearly, her fashion sense is spot on as well.

