Natalie Mordovtseva shared a professionally-taken photo with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva loves to share pictures of herself, and in her latest post, she shared a professionally taken photo.

Natalie looked ethereal as a bright light appeared behind her long curly hair as she posed in a blue bodycon dress with long sheer black gloves.

Through Natalie’s Instagram page, onlookers can see that she only posts photos and videos of herself either as part of promotions or to show off her figure and looks.

Natalie sprinkles photos that she has taken of herself with professionally done ones in different Instagram posts. Frequently she will post a lengthy caption to accompany them.

90 Day Fiance viewers first saw Natalie on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her now-estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

Although they were broken up at the time, Natalie’s K-1 visa was approved, and she came to America on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where she and Mike got married despite having major issues.

They were featured on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where the end of their six-month marriage was highlighted. Since then, Natalie has been a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie Mordovtseva looked elegant in a blue bodycon dress

Natalie appears to have done a professional photo shoot, and she shared a stunning picture from it with 90 Day Fiance fans.

In the photo, light illuminated Natalie as she posed in a tight blue one-shoulder strap dress with sheer black gloves that ended past her elbows.

Natalie posed with her hands on her blonde hair as she stared at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

The photo appeared to be heavily edited, and Natalie tagged the photographer and offered a promotion for fans to use the photographer.

Natalie Mordovtseva will be a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

Last week, the cast and premiere date for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was announced, and Natalie was included in the cast for a second time.

The other alum joining her is Colt Johnson’s mom Debbie Johnson. She and Natalie both will struggle with issues around intimacy this season.

Rounding out the cast will be newcomers to the spinoff Caesar Mack, Tiffany Franco, and Veronica Rodriguez. Tania Maduro was on Season 2 of The Single Life, but her now-estranged husband Syngin Colchester was the focus.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.