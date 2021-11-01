Natalie Mordovtseva is a good sport as Jovi and Yara dress as her and Mike in hilarious Halloween skit

Natalie Mordovtseva was a good sport when Yara and Jovi Dufren imitated her and Mike Youngquist for Halloween. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren garnered plenty of laughs when they dressed up as fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva for Halloween.

Like many celebrities did over the weekend, Yara and Jovi dressed up for Halloween, along with their daughter, Mylah.

On Halloween morning, Yara shared a hilarious video to her Instagram Feed, showing off her family’s choice of costumes.

90 Day Fiance alums Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren imitate Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva

Yara dressed as Natalie Mordovtseva while Jovi dressed as Mike Youngquist. And for their one-year-old daughter Mylah’s costume? She dressed as Natalie’s pet rat, Lucky.

“Happy Halloween 🎃 Guess who we are😂😂😂,” Yara captioned the hilarious skit.

Yara, who recently shot down rumors she’s pregnant with baby number two, shared a pic in her first slide which showed herself, Jovi, and Mylah sitting at a kitchen table seemingly in mid-argument as they ate.

Jovi sported a headband tied around his forehead and a prosthetic belly under his shirt as he held a beer and pointed his finger at Yara, mocking one of the many arguments between Mike and Natalie during their time on 90 Day Fiance.

In the next slide, a video, Jovi is seated at the table in costume as Mike and yells, “Baby, where are you?”

Yara, dressed as Natalie and holding Mylah dressed as Lucky, walked in and sat across from Jovi at the table, munching on a bowl of carrots.

“I got you a glass of champagne,” Jovi told Yara, “I figured we could come out and have a nice night tonight.”

“I don’t drink champagne, I’m vegetarian,” Yara joked, still in full character as Natalie.

Mylah was adorable in her role as Lucky as she repeatedly took carrots from a bowl and tossed them on the floor as she sat on her mom’s lap.

Yara joked about Natalie giving Mike a hard time for eating meat and said that an animal’s life was “taken” in order to make Jovi’s ribeye steak, much like a scene from Mike and Natalie’s time on 90 Day Fiance.

Yara curled her long, blonde hair to match Natalie’s and sported dark black eyeliner and dark red lipstick as she continued to munch on a bowl of carrots.

The Ukrainian beauty continued to joke, “I’m more beautiful than you,” as she tossed her hair and continually rolled her eyes, mimicking Natalie in the dead-on impression.

“Your beauty is ugly!” Jovi jokingly responded as he stormed away from the table.

Natalie Mordovtseva appreciates Yara and Jovi’s humor

Natalie showed up in Yara’s comments section and was a good sport about the skit and showed her appreciation for Yara and Jovi’s efforts.

“I like the script 👏” Natalie commented on Yara’s post. “you are also good on this role 😜”

“I’m happy that you have great sense of humor ❤️❤️” Yara told Natalie.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Natalie and Mike during Season 7 and Jovi and Yara during Season 8.

Natalie was a good sport about Jovi and Yara’s costumes. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Although Yara and Natalie both hail from Ukraine, their stories on 90 Day Fiance have been vastly different.

Yara and Jovi have continued to work through their struggles, whereas Mike and Natalie’s love story came to an end when they weren’t able to work through their differences.

Natalie, who recently admitted that she’s single after her split from Mike, will be joining Season 2 of The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.