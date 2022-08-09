Natalie Mordovtseva in pink summer dress talks to 90 Day Fiance fans about wearing a mask

Natalie Mordovtseva urged 90 Day Fiance viewers to wear masks as she talked about the coronavirus pandemic in a summer dress. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva keeps busy posting a variety of things on social media, and recently, she promoted mask wearing while talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natalie’s posts tend to be flirtatious in nature, and her mask promotion video was no different as she sported a pink summery dress while shooting looks at the camera.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian native has been living her best life in Florida after splitting with her estranged husband Mike Youngquist after just six months of marriage.

The pair were first featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 8 and then a stint on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Shortly after leaving Mike, Natalie was a cast member on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where her dating life was highlighted despite still being married to Mike.

Natalie Mordovtseva shared a message about masks to 90 Day Fiance fans

Through her Instagram, Natalie made a video promoting masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Natalie stepped out of a car in a pink summer dress while wearing a mask before the video cut to Natalie without a mask drinking a beverage.

The video showed two masks lying on a table before it showed Natalie wearing a mask again, modeling a mask up against her purse. The video ended with Natalie getting back in her car.

In the caption, Natalie wrote, “Hi guys! Sadly, Covid is not over. :( Even though officially they tell us it’s ok to not wear a mask, I don’t feel safe not wearing one while traveling and in crowded spaces. The numbers are going through the roof, every person I talk to knows someone who has Covid.”

Mike Youngquist has not filed for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva

Mike has not filed for divorce from Natalie even though she left him and moved across the country.

During the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 Tell All, Mike revealed that he had not filed for Natalie’s adjustment of status for her green card, which Natalie wasn’t aware of. She pleaded with Mike to make the change so she could stay in America.

When Mike was on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, he revealed that he had still not filed for divorce but did not make any mention of Natalie’s green card status.

Mike sat with his mom Trish who urged Mike to file for divorce and move on from that chapter of his life. Mike did consult with a divorce lawyer, but he doesn’t appear to have taken any steps towards finalization.

