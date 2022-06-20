Natalie Mordovtseva enjoys the sunset in a leg-baring mini skirt  

Natalie Mordovtseva enjoys the sunset. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva is living her best life in Florida after the demise of her tumultuous marriage to Mike Youngquist.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a recent photo clad in a mini skirt as she enjoyed the surrounding lake and the beautiful sunset.

Natalie didn’t reveal much about the specific location. However, it’s a much better fit for her than the woods of Sequim, Washington where she once resided with Mike.

These days Natalie is happier than ever as she continues to enjoy a range of outdoor activities in the busy state of Florida. However, it seems this weekend was about relaxation for the Ukrainian native.

Natalie Mordovtseva enjoys the sunset in a mini skirt

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star does not seem to miss her estranged husband Mike Youngquist or her boring life in Sequim. These days the TLC personality spends her time outdoors, doing cooking videos for her social media followers and enjoying the nightlife in Florida.

However, Natalie shared a recent photo where she appeared to spend a relaxing evening near the lake while clad in a floral mini skirt that showed off her long legs.

She paired the skirt with a low-cut top as her signature curly hair skimmed her shoulders. Natalie struck a sexy pose with one arm on her hip and she leaned against the rail. The sunset added a beautiful backdrop for the photo and so did the large lake evident in the background.

Natalie simply captioned the post, “sunset,” but she didn’t share the location.

Natalie Mordovtseva is showered with compliments after posting photo

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got a slew of compliments after sharing the photo, including one from fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Varya Malina who wrote “wow” in the comments.

Several others added their input as well.

“The most gorgeous woman ever!” wrote one critic. “Mike really missed out She’s beautiful, smart, kind, and driven by her passions in life. He just wanted to sit around and drink. I’m proud of you Natalie! “

Someone else called the TLC personality, “Beautiful” and added “Just gorgeous. The whole setting right down to that toe point.”

There were a few critics in the mix who were less than complimentary and accused Natalie of photoshopping the image—- something she’s become known for on the social media platform.

“Seriously you are pretty enough to not need to photoshop. And this is a bad photoshop,” noted someone.

“Photoshopped at its finest…” added another Instagram user.

Another person reiterated the sentiment and wrote, “Photoshop to the point of animation.”

