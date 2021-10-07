Natalie is getting called out by 90 Day Fiance fans for lying about being on The Single Life

Natalie lied about being a part of 90 Day: The Single Life and a fan has proof. Pic credit: TLC

It has been announced that Natalie Mordovtseva will be joining the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life for Season 2.

Natalie, however, accidentally let on a while back that she was going to be a part of the hit spin-off but retracted that claim when faced with it by a 90 Day fan.

When Natalie was pushing to be the Maxim cover girl in their contest, she put The Single Life as one of her accolades in her bio. She removed it after being called out and then lied to the person who exposed her appearance on the show.

The lie is coming out now that she has been announced as an official cast member.

Natalie Mordovtseva got called out for lying to 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day fan page @90daybipolar told Natalie congratulations on one of her posts months ago for, “being cast on the next season of The Single Life” after seeing it listed on her Maxim profile.

Natalie responded at the time, “It was a mistake made. It is fixed already. I’m sure I will appear in some other show but unfortunately not Single Life.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

@90daybipolar then said to Natalie, “I understand about the NDA, but when your season of Single Life airs, I will repost your comment.”

Sure enough, @90daybipolar stuck by their words and called Natalie out for her lie.

In the caption of the post outing Natalie, they wrote, “Remember months ago when Natalie accidentally placed The Single Life to her Maxim profile? I commented on a post of hers right after. Swipe to see what she says v what I say. I told Natalie I would revisit this subject after she’s announced on the show. Sadly, she turned off her tagging. Oh well… On I go to her profile to call her out.”

A fan page called Natalie out for denying she said she when on The Single Life even though there is proof. Pic credit: @90daybipolar/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva’s estranged husband Mike Youngquist is also dating

Natalie isn’t the only one who jumped back into the dating pool. Her estranged husband Mike has been making headlines after recently popping up in photos with another reality TV celeb.

Mike is believed to be dating Marcia from Rock of Love and Charm School and Marcia posted pictures of them together.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Mike and Natalie’s relationship and then marriage deteriorate before their eyes across season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 6 of Happily Ever After.

Maybe spending time apart and dating other people will push them to get a divorce. The couple has been separated since January 2021.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.