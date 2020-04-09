Mysteries of the Abandoned exclusive: A train graveyard in Africa and Midwest iron relics

Mysteries of the Abandoned on Science Channel takes us across the globe tonight as we head to Africa, Europe, and America in the quest to find out why three major abandoned sites exist.

In doing so, they find out what their histories were and why these structures were left for “architectural dead,” rotting away in plain sight.

Mysteries of the Abandoned exclusive

In our exclusive clip above, the video pans through a train depot with hundreds of abandoned trains amidst skeletons, as the soil and vegetation are reclaiming these transport vehicles.

But where did they come from, and why are they gathered up rotting away here?

Also, a European castle holds secrets, skulls, and bones and is in a state of ruin. When and why was it left behind?

And in the American Midwest, the iron skeletons of industry, long abandoned, are explored. Who built these structures, and why was this left to become a rusted relic?

What is Mysteries of the Abandoned?

Science Channel’s top-rated series Mysteries of the Abandoned is now in a new season on the network. The series covers the deserted and forgotten human-built structures that time forgot.

In this season, assorted experts examine the physical remains of engineering accomplishments, marvels of masonry, steel, hard work, and monumental effort.

The producers span the globe and explore the haunted shells of what we call ghost towns and employ the latest technology, including CGI, in attempts to recreate what was and, in doing so, discover secrets left behind.

The producers traveled the world in the search for large buildings and places once teeming with humanity now sitting fallow, abandoned.

In their quest, they have found a high-tech installation atop the wild mountains of Alaska. They also went to jagged ruins with a storied past on the border of North Korea.

Mysteries producers also found a pirate city considered to be “depraved” and, over time, lost beneath the waves.

It matters little where, from congested city centers to the outer limits of the human population, one can find deserted sites at the farthest reaches of the planet – sites with stories to tell.

And researching these unique stories is the work of Science Channel executive producer Neil Laird with Like A Shot Productions, and their executive producers Henry Scott and Bruce Burgess.

The new season of MOTA begins with a special two-hour episode: The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones.

Mysteries of the Abandoned airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Science Channel.